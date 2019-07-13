Where does De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield rank amongst their position? Bball Index Player Grades

Cranjis McBasketball founder of Bball Index joins the show to discuss De’Aaron Fox’s second year improvement and how Bball Index’s player grades help you see a specific players skill set in a different way. Tim is here to break down everything.

Cowbell Kingdom fans can get access to this data, along with tons more, in BBall Index’s $5 Data & Tools package.

Go to BBall Index and use the promo code “cowbell” to get 15% off your first month of access. That’ll get you access to their 22 spreadsheets of data, including their player grades, coach optimization and player development ratings, and player impact plus minus data.

