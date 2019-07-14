Aleister Black Defeats Cesaro At WWE 'Extreme Rules'

Aleister Black defeated Cesaro at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday, July 14. The former NXT champion’s showdown with The Swiss Cyborg came after several weeks of Black cutting promos on SmackDown Live, where he was looking for an opponent.

Cesaro answered that call and the two men faced off in what was a very well received match on social media. This surely came as no surprise to many WWE fans, who are very aware of Black’s potential and have anxiously been waiting for him to finally debut as a singles star on the blue brand.

Black came to the company’s main roster alongside Ricochet and the two men quickly became one of WWE’s most dynamic, most exciting tag teams. They competed on both SmackDown Live as well as Monday Night Raw and they challenged for each brand’s tag team titles.

But when Ricochet’s singles run began and he later became the United States champion, his former tag team partner suddenly disappeared. Black’s backstage promos began airing on SmackDown Live as each week, he was searching for a new challenge.

Many fans believed that Bray Wyatt would be the man to answer the call. But it was Cesaro who stepped up and judging by the positive response to their match at Extreme Rules, it could very well be that this rivalry is only just beginning.