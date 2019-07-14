Kevin Owens Makes Quick Work Of Dolph Ziggler At WWE 'Extreme Rules'

Kevin Owens defeated Dolph Ziggler in 12 seconds at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday, July 14. The sudden win shocked the crowd, who barely had time to register the Stunner that KO delivered to Dolph to get the win.

Owens has been a man on a mission recently and his primary target has been Shane McMahon. Owens cut an extremely intense promo against Shane on SmackDown Live, where the former Universal champion made it known he was not happy.

KO’s biggest issue with McMahon has been Shane’s insistence on calling himself “the best in the world.” Owens said that it was an insult to every Superstar in the WWE locker room and that sentiment has been echoed many times by fans on social media.

While it’s unknown where the Kevin Owens character is heading right now, it’s become obvious that WWE is positioning him in the anti-authority babyface gimmick. It’s a role that Stone Cold Steve Austin played to perfection and The Texas Rattlesnake’s famous feud with The McMahon Family could very well be revived with Kevin Owens at the center of it all.