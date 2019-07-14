Lonzo Ball 'excited' for new future with Pelicans

Lonzo Ball may have been raised in the Los Angeles area, but he doesn’t appear to be too broken up about having been traded away by the Lakers.

Ball will now be suiting up for the Pelicans, along with teammates Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart. And according to his recent comments, he apparently feels excited about the new opportunity.

It could be because of the weight of playing alongside LeBron James — who holds his teammates to ridiculously high standards — has been lifted. Whatever the reason, Ball spoke about how he felt to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.

“I was kind of excited, honestly. I kind of figured someone was going to get moved soon enough,” Ball said. “I knew Anthony Davis wanted to come bad. Anytime you can get a guy like that, you are going to have to do what you have to do to get him. So I was kind of already just waiting for it, honestly, and I was happy to go with two guys I am comfortable with in B.I. [Brandon Ingram] and JHart [Josh Hart]. I am excited to see what we can do.”

We’re excited to see what Lonzo can do as well.