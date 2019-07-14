Top Ways To Watch British Grand Prix Live Stream Reddit 2019, F1 Grand Prix Live Streaming Date, Time, Tv Channels and race round by round update

The FIA Formula One World championship holds a race event every year known as the British Grand Prix. The year 2018 marked the 69th time that this race has taken place as a World championship event since its inauguration in the year 1950. Currently, this event takes place in Silverstone Circuit, which is located near the Silverstone village in Northamptonshire, in London. This year marks the 53rd time the British Grand Prix event will take place in this circuit. The Formula One calendar denotes the British race as one of the oldest events in its calendar. The race that took place in Silverstone in the year 1950 was the first round of 1950’s championship season. This fact makes it one of the most anticipated events of the year, and why everyone logs onto watch the British Grand Prix Live Stream Reddit.

What schedule will the 2019 British Grand Prix follow?

As per the schedule, Practice 1 will take place on July 12th, at 10 am, while Practice 2 takes place on the same day at 2 pm. The 3rd practice session will take place the next day at 11 am, following which the qualifying rounds will take place at 2 pm. The racers who finally qualify will attend the race on Sunday, July 14th, at 2.10 pm. All the timings mentioned here follow the British Summer Time zone. You can quickly get a good seat for the race on British Grand Prix Live Stream Reddit if traveling is not an option for you.

Where will the event take place?

As mentioned earlier, Silverstone has been hosting the British Grand Prix ever since its first World Championship in the year 1950. Silverstone is one of the only two circuits that have hosted a World championship each year since then. Through the years, Silverstone has undergone several makeovers to suit the more recent requirements of a race track. However, one thing that has never changed at this venue is the incredible love for racing the drivers, and audience members show. If you have never witnessed this mad love, you should log onto British Grand Prix Live Stream Free Reddit to watch the race and enthusiasm.

Apart from that, this circuit boasts on having one of the smoothest and fastest tracks in the world. The racers have repeatedly said that there is no corner combination more thrilling than the Maggot-Becketts-Chapel complex. This racing circuit is well-deservedly considered to be one of the most prized possessions of the Formula 1 world. Unfortunately, the future of Silverstone as the host of the British Grand Prix is a bit dicey now, given the contract is almost about to end. This year marks the last year of Silverstone’s present deal as no new deal has been put up as of now. Such a significant turning point in the racing industry makes this year one of the most awaited season. The last race, yet, on Silverstone will run for 52 laps on the 5.901km track.

History of the greatest motor racing circuit

In the year 1907, Weybridge saw one of the finest developments in the architectural world. Located right next to London, this place in Surrey witnessed the building of the first motor racing venue, which was also used as one of the first airfields in the United Kingdom. After winning the 1923 championship of French Grand Prix, along with the San Sebastian Grand Prix the next year, Henry Segrave gained a new found interest for racing events. This further led him to establish the British Grand Prix Racing in 1926. The French team of Robert Senechai and Louis Wagner won the first season of the British Grand Prix with a Delage 155B.

Along with the British Grand Prix, the Italian Grand Prix is the only two Formula One Championship Grand Prix events that have been staged in every season of this championship. This league was a part of the World Manufacturers’ championship for the years 1926 and 1927, and never a part of the European Championship, as common belief goes. This race event was given the European Grand Prix title five times within the years 1950 to 1977. During these years, this title was an honorary designation given to one Grand Prix race every year, in Europe. Since the first event in 1926, the British Grand Prix has always been held in England, since the British automotive racing industry is predominately located here. Later, from the year 1948, it was made custom to award the winner of the race with the British Grand Prix Trophy.

After almost a decade of establishment, various non-championship races like the Donington Grand Prix were hosted at the Donington Park. This further attracted and of the best and most popular European Teams. The year 1937 and 1938 had a significant impact on where the British Grand Prix is today. Out of the various teams these non-championship races allured, Auto Unions and German Mercedes dominated the arena. Some drivers like Tazio Nuvolari and Bernd Rosemeyer, of Italian and German descendant, respectively won these races. Both of them were known to be driving Auto Union mid-engined cars.

Silverstone’s journey to fame

1987 marked the beginning of a modified Silverstone; the Woodcote chicane got obsolete by the advent of a new revamped left-right chicane which was constructed on Farm Straight right before Woodcote. Little change has occurred in Silverstone's layout since 1949, much as Brands Hatch. However, the circuit still a fast one, saw Mansell charge post-Piquet (a man who had dared to run an entire race on a single set of tires). The aforementioned British driver managed to break the record, almost 11 times and surpass piquet and make his way to victory. It was remarkable how the crowd at Silverstone disrupted the ranks and gushed onto the circuit as soon as the race was over. This marked the start of a series of controversial events surrounding Mansell for the coming 5 years.

In the year 1988 Senna won an event in the pouring rain, with Mansell coming in second even after trying extremely hard to pass him. This was amongst the two race finishes for Mansell that season. In the year 1989 Prost won in a McLaren when his teammate Senna went off to Beckett's. Mansell came in second again while driving for Ferrari. One major decision that was taken after this race which marked a major milestone in the history of grand prix is the modification of the Silverstone circuit till 1991.

What are some memorable races in the Silverstone circuit?

The 1990 Grand Prix race was the final motor race conducted on Silverstone- the iconic high-speed circuit. While Mansell drove very hard and sped along to lead a majority of the race; but later on, gearbox issues compelled him to retire. One moment that true Grand Prix fans will never forget was the moment where Mansell threw his gloves at the audience and declared that he would be retiring, a decision that he'd later go on to take back.

Mansell won the next two races, driving for Williams. The modification of the Silverstone circuit is what makes today's races what they are today.

How the circuit was rebuilt?

The circuit post modification was slower and every corner and turn was different excepting Copse. it also inculcated a new infield section right before the pits. Another series of momentous events that even if you watch British Grand Prix live stream or British Grand Prix live stream reddit or British Grand Prix live stream free reddit or just British Grand Prix live stream in general; are the ones right after 1992. Post Mansell’s retirement, the world saw a new Williams driver take his place in 1993- Damon hill, however, that was until his engine blew up in a tragic incident. Post this accident, his French teammate Alain Prost took his 50th career Grand Prix win.

Post Mansell's retirement, the world saw a new Williams driver take his place in 1993- Damon hill, however, that was until his engine blew up in a tragic incident. Post this accident, his French teammate Alain Prost took his 50th career Grand Prix win. The enthusiasm was still extremely high. People would either actually go see the race or look up for information on television.

The years that followed like 1995, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2005 to 2010 also saw some major wins and momentous events like the victory of Johnny Herebert in Benetton. The extremely tragic accident of star racer Michael Schumacher in 1999 was a major setback in the history of Grand Prix. The year 2004 marked the year when the British Grand Prix was left off the preliminary rounds due to inability to pay the race course fee. However, even after so many hurdles, the grand Prix legacy is going strong.

A dispute between, the British Racing Drivers’ Club (BRDC), the Silverstone owners and the Formula One authorities in 2003 over required funding to make necessary changes to the race course to pave the way for better racing posed a serious threat to the future of the Grand Prix races. In the October of 2004, the British Grand Prix received a major setback when it was not allowed to be a part of the preliminary races, as the British racing driver’s club refused to pay the race course fee demanded by Bernie Ecclestone. However, after several months of intense negotiation between the British driver’s racing club, Ecclestone and the F One authorities, a deal was struck that allowed the Grand Prix to be hosted at Silverstone until the year 2009.

The year of 2008 had Briton Lewis Hamilton secure a win for McLaren; and on the 4th of July, it was announced that it would be Donington Park which further on host the Grand Prix races after being awarded the contract to hold the British Grand Prix race for 10 years starting from 2010. But when Donington did not manage to secure the necessary money or funding to host the race, its contract was terminated in November of the year 2009. Silverstone signed a 17-year contract in December 2009 to host the British Grand Prix from 2010 onwards. The brand new arena layout was introduced in the 2010 races after another modification of the Silverstone circuit. From the year 2011a new pit was introduced between club and Abbey corners, a place where the new start line or the finish line was shifted from the prior position it was in. Silverstone is still one of the fastest formula one racing circuit- with an average speed that ranges up in the 145 mph range for Formula 1 cars; one of the highest recorded average speeds in the Formula One racing history.

On 11 July 2017, the British Racing Driver’s Club, the owners of Silverstone, initiated and activated a break clause in their contract which states that unless a new contract is signed, the year 2019 will be the last year that the British Grand Prix takes place at Silverstone. However in July 2019 a few days before the British Grand Prix 2019 edition it was confirmed by sources that Silverstone was given the contract to host the British Grand Prix for at least five more years that means till 2024.

So now that the time for the British Grand Prix for 2019 is almost upon us make sure to catch it. Just make sure to be aware of the schedule so that you can watch the race.

How has this event gained such immense popularity?

Everyone loves fast cars, and some of the best drivers racing for victory is a sight no one should miss in their lifetime. The popularity of this event was inevitable, given the excitement of the races. However, the ease with which you can now live stream the event has a considerable role to play in the popularity of this event. There are now several ways in which you can live stream the British Grand Prix which has not only helped make this event popular but also watchable in different parts of the world.

Directions to reach the British Grand Prix

If you are a hardcore fan of car racing and think Live stream British Grand Prix will notsatisfy you; you can travel there as well. Silverstone is a fairly easy location to reach. Located on the A43 in Northamptonshire, it is only 9 km from both Buckingham and Brackley and 8 km from Towcester. The M1 and M40 motorways are two other easy ways to reach this circuit as well. However, if these seem like a lot of hassle, you can find the live telecast on several platforms. Platforms like British Grand Prix Live Stream Free Reddit let you enjoy the live telecast of the race at the convenience of your house. Further given below are the details to how you can log onto these sites.

Where to watch this event?

This weekend the British Grand Prix will be broadcasted live on several platforms and even sports channels. The broadcast will not include the practice sessions; however, will have everything from the qualifying tournaments to the races. You can surely check the British Grand Prix Live Stream Reddit as well. However, if you do not have access to a Reddit account, further mentioned below are the channels you can watch the live stream from, along with the countries:

United States: ESPN for English and Univision for Spanish Australia: Foxtel 4K and Fox Sports (there is an added benefit of no ad breaks) Canada: RDS for French and TSN for English France: TF1 (free-to-air) and Canal + pay TV Italy: Sky Sport F1 Spain : Movistar F1 Germany: Sky Deutschland and RTL

How will the weather be during the Grand Prix season?

Friday, July 12th will be partly cloudy and have a temperature of 21C.

Saturday, July 13th is said to have scattered showers with chilly weather of 22C.

Sunday, July 13th will be partly cloudy with a temperature of 21C.

Who are the past winners of the British Grand Prix?

The races at British Grand Prix have witnessed some of the best racers the world has ever seen. Last year, Sebastian stole the show and won the trophy for the first position with his excellent driving skills. Vettel going against Mercedes and winning the British Grand Prix for the second time was a nail-biting moment and highlights of last season. However, given the records, this four-time World Championship winner is not one of the most successful drivers in the history of racing. Till date, there have been three drivers who have won the British Grand Prix five times. Namely, they are the French-bull, Alain Prost, the greatest late Jim Clark, and the champion of this era, Lewis Hamilton. Nigel Mansell, a British racer, came close to winning this event five times but stopped at four.

Ferrari has been one of the leading constructors and is dominating the British Grand Prix with 16 wins, against Mclaren’s 14 successes. The third name on this list is Williams, and they have 10 wins on their name. Further mentioned below is a list of victories through the last decade:

2009: Sebastian played with Red Bull for Germany

2010: Mark Webber played with Red Bull for Australia

2011: Fernando Alonso played with Ferrari for Spain

2012: Mark Webber played with Red Bull for Australia

2013: Nico Rosberg played with Mercedes for Germany

2014: Lewis Hamilton played with Mercedes for Great Britain

2015: Lewis Hamilton played with Mercedes for Great Britain

2016: Lewis Hamilton played with Mercedes for Great Britain

2017: Lewis Hamilton played with Mercedes for Great Britain

2018: Sebastian Vettel played with Ferrari for Germany

The record for track lap time is 1:30:621, which has been set by Lewis Hamilton in 2017’s season with the constructor team of Mercedes.

The updated standing list of the Grand Prix Championship

This is a list of the leading race drivers and constructors who are heading to the British Grand pix this season. All the scores have been updated with the latest data available.

Drivers’ Championship

Lewis Hamilton is leading this group with a score as high as 197 points. Next in line is Valtteri Bottas who has secured a score of 166 points up till this season. Max Verstappen is in the third position with 126 points and is quickly followed by Sebastian Vettel, who is in the fourth position with 123 points. At the fifth position is Charles Leclerc with 105 points, the least of all. These are the top 5 race car drivers in the world.

Constructors’ Championship

There has been an ongoing healthy competition between the three main constructors of this event, namely Mercedes, Red Bull, and Ferrari. Mercedes is leading the lot this season with an impressive score of 363 points. Maintaining their position at the tail of the first position is Ferrari with 228 points and finally Red Bull with 169 points. Although all three constructors have had a stay in the first position, Mercedes has been dominating the game with the most time in the first place.

What does the 2019 British Grand Prix have in show for you?

As seen on the British Grand Prix Live Stream the mind-numbing winning streak of Mercedes was finally broken by Charles Leclerc as Max Verstappen put him in extremely controversial situations and he had to take a second victory in the Red Bull Ring. The Free British Grand Prix Live Stream showed two young drivers going head to head near the end of the race. Given the amazing racer, Max Verstappen is, half the stadium was chanting his name. Millions of people would miss out on such an important part in racing history; excepting the 200,000 fans in the stadium if it were not for Live stream British Grand Prix. This race plainly implied what the future of the racing world would be.

This race inevitably triggered the question if Red Bull and Ferrari be able to produce that pace in Silverstone’s racing track, or if Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton will get back to the top in the circuit they so dearly love. Such a cliffhanger has left the world waiting for answers they will get this season. You can join this history being made through British Grand Prix Live Stream Reddit and be sure not to miss the fun. Further, in the article is written everything you need to know about this season of the British Grand Prix, taking place in Northamptonshire.

This article is sure to provide you with all the necessary information you need, from the past winners in the history of Silverstone circuit group. Rest assured, this is sure to be one of the best seasons the racing world has seen in a long time. If you are a true fan of the British Grand Prix, you are sure to love this season. With all the best drivers and car companies, July 12th is sure to be one of the most exciting days for you.