Zion Williamson drains three-pointer all the way from bench (Video)

Pelicans big man Zion Williamson may be shut down for the rest of Las Vegas Summer League, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not impressing on the court.

Even with Williamson sidelined due to his knee bruise, fans still showed for Sunday’s semifinal showdown with the Grizzlies, which ended up being a very entertaining overtime matchup.

They enjoyed watching one particular moment on the court, which actually didn’t pertain to the game at all. It entailed Williamson casually stepping up and draining a three-pointer from the bench — while seated — as if it were nothing.

Zion Williamson, sitting on the Pelicans’ bench, swished a three… pic.twitter.com/ToqXQ9N1iC — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 14, 2019

Zion didn’t even need to leave his feet for that one.