5 Most valuable defenders in the world

The football world has seen some incredible players in its history. From potent strikers to all-seeing midfielders, unbeatable goalkeepers and even the unsung heroes of football, the defenders. As time passed, the defenders have gained a lot of respect and became key players in some of the best teams in the world.

As we look at the list of the most valuable and consequently the best defenders in the world, we can’t help but make comparisons. Is de Ligt really as good as people believe, is Kalidou Koulibaly better than Virgil van Dijk, who should be the most valuable defender in the world..? A lot of questions have been asked, and while there is no right answer for them, we can all agree there are some exceptional defenders who are the backbone of the teams they play in.

We will leave the speculations of which defenders deserve to be considered the best in the world for another time, however, we can still check out the list of top 5 most valuable defenders, who with their performances established themselves as the best in what they do and without a doubt deserve to be among the elite football players of our time.

Starting off our list, we have got three defenders, who share the same market value of € 75,00 million. As an interesting fact, the three defenders share the 35th, 36th and 37th spot on the list of the most valuable players in the world.

5. Kalidou Koulibaly (€ 75.00 million)

Kalidou Koulibaly, the 28-year-old centre-back from Senegal has found himself among the most valuable defenders in the world following his incredible campaign with Napoli, a team he joined in summer of 2014.

While it did take a while for him to find his place in the team, his career took off in 2017/18 season, when he started performing on a whole another level. That can clearly be seen in his market value, which reached new heights in 2018/19 season. Proving his worth with his incredible strength and speed, Kalidou Koulibaly is without the doubt among the best defenders in the world right now.

4. Aymeric Laporte (€ 75.00 million)

The French 25-year-old centre back has impressed with his performances at Manchester City, which not surprisingly made him one of the best and most valuable defenders in the world. (€ 75,00 million) During his time at Man City Laporte won two EPL titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups and English Super Cup.

Despite a slow start of his career, Aymeric Laporte has become a defensive powerhouse ever since he joined Man City, where he earned himself a spot in the starting XI and is as of now a irreplaceable part of the English giants. Not surprisingly he is highly respected by Man City boss, Guardiola, who when asked about him stated :

“It’s so important to have a left-footed central defender. He helped us to make our build-up and when the ball comes from the right, he immediately controls to the left and plays it to Leroy – that is quicker than we would play with a right-footer in that position.”

3. Matthijs de Lig (€ 75.00 million)

The 19-year-old centre-back and captain of Ajax, Matthijs de Ligt is one of the most promising young defenders and the most talked about player in the 2019 summer transfer market.

As a player who helped his team reach the semi-finals of UEFA Champions league, Matthijs de Ligt has gained a lot of attention from the biggest European clubs, who did not hesitate to express their desire to sign the young star. Meanwhile, Matthijs de Ligt was at the crossroads, which would lead him to PSG, Juventus or Manchester United, but at the end the Netherlands prodigy has decided to join Juventus ahead of the next season.

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold (€ 80.00 million)

The 2nd player on our list is the 20-year old Liverpool right back, Trent Alexander-Arnold who earned himself an € 80.00 million price tag, which we can easily expect to be much higher if any club decides to approach the Reds about acquiring the youngster.

As a product of Liverpool’s youth squad, Trent Alexander-Arnold has never played for any other club than Liverpool, however, that does not seem to have harmed him in his development as a player. In his career, he has played a total of 104 games for his club, scored 8 goals and added 24 assists, which helped his team win the UEFA Champions League, becoming one of the youngest winners of Champions League. Widely considered to be the best right back in the world, no list is complete without mentioning Trent Alexander-Arnold.

1. Virgil van Dijk (€ 90.00 million)

It should not come off as a surprise that Virgil van Dijk is as of now the most valuable defender in the world. This Netherlands defender has proven his worth time and time again with his incredible vision, defensive skills and strength. The fact that he singlehandedly made Liverpool’s defence twice as strong speaks volumes, and while some may argue this is heavily exaggerated, there is no denying that Liverpool defence is far better since Virgil van Dijk joined the club.

A true powerhouse in defence and a great team leader, Virgil van Dijk earned the player of the year in 2018/19 on top of winning PFA player of the year and Premier league player of the season award. Is there any defender who can compare himself to Virgil van Dijk on the field is up to debate, however, when it comes to market value, Virgil van Dijk is by far the most valuable defender and 8th most expensive player in the world.