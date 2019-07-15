Roger Federer gives classy on-court speech after Wimbledon loss

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic went at it in the longest Wimbledon singles final ever, in a compelling match that captivated even the most casual sports fans.

Djokovic entered the match as the listed favorite, being the No. 1-ranked player in the world, but Federer is clearly no small potato, either, having a resume that’s even more accomplished than his opponent.

The two went toe-to-toe in the epic Wimbledon final on Sunday, in a match that went to a fifth-set tiebreaker. Djokovic came out on top, 7-6 (7-5) 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 13-12 (7-3).

Federer remained classy in defeat, though. Check out what he had to say afterward.

“I hope I give some other people a chance to believe that at 37, it’s not over yet,” Federer said.

Roger is the man.