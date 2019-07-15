Combat

Fight of the Day: Hidehiko Yoshida vs. Victor Florescu

Fight of the Day: Hidehiko Yoshida vs. Victor Florescu

Combat

Fight of the Day: Hidehiko Yoshida vs. Victor Florescu

By July 15, 2019

By: |

 

Date:
Card: 1999 World Judo Championships
Championship(s): 90kg Gold Medal
Venue:
Location: Birmingham, Great Britain

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home