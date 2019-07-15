Phillies rumors indicate team interested in Mychal Givens

With the MLB trade deadline only a couple of weeks away, the Philadelphia Phillies are looking to possibly upgrade their bullpen, which has been less than stellar this season.

Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reported on Monday that the Phillies along with the Washington Nationals are interested in Baltimore Orioles closer Mychal Givens.

Kubatko also mentioned that Philadelphia will have a scouting presence in Baltimore this week and that the Orioles are “definitely open to” trading the 29-year-old relief pitcher.

This season, Givens is sporting a pedestrian 4.50 ERA but has recorded 51 strikeouts in 36 innings pitched (31 games played).

While his ERA is not appealing on paper, the former second-round pick has played better as of late. In his last relief six appearances, the veteran bullpen arm has only given up one run, while striking 10 batters over seven innings pitched.

That being said, if you were to take Givens’ ERA and insert it in the Phillies’ bullpen. He would have the fifth-best ERA behind Hector Neris (3.43), Jose Alvarez (3.63), Adam Morgan (3.86), and Seranthony Dominguez (4.01).

However, out of those pitchers listed, Givens has the best SO9 at 12.8 (career-high).

Therefore, if the Phillies wanted to acquire the veteran reliever in a trade, what would the Orioles be looking for in return?

According to Kubatko, Baltimore is focused on receiving young, low-level minor league prospects in any trades that they might do.

This approach makes a lot of sense not only for the Orioles but also for the Phillies. Baltimore is in rebuilding mode and could use the young prospects to restock their farm system, which they did in the Andrew Cashner trade to the Boston Red Sox.

The Phillies, however, stated a few days ago that they will not blow up their minor league system at the trade deadline as they are not close to winning a World Series this season.

But would they will be willing to give up a 17/18-year-old prospect in Single-A for a relief pitcher, who would be under team control until 2022?

If you are Phillies general manager Matt Klentak and team president Andy MacPhail, it is something to consider because the bullpen is leaking oil.