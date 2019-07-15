The Advantages of Playing Free Poker on Mobile Apps

Poker is one of the oldest and most popular games in a casino. You can play it in both online and land-based casinos around the world. Thanks to the advancements in online gaming, we can now also play free poker and have fun with no strings attached. We can do it on our desktop computers, but more importantly, we can also do it on mobile apps.

If you are one of the people who believe that playing free poker on the desktop is superior to doing so on a dedicated mobile app, you should think again. There are numerous advantages of playing free poker on mobile, many of which will make your life easier and your playing experience more fun. Let us convince you by sharing some of the main ones below.

Play on the Go

The most obvious advantage of playing free poker on mobile devices is that you can play wherever you are at a given time. The only condition is that you need to have a stable internet connection. If you have that checked, it means that you are ready to go.

Thanks to mobile gaming, you no longer have to miss any big events. For example, if there is a live poker tournament scheduled to happen during your long commute, you can still participate and win some hands. Playing on mobile means that you can bring free poker with you, wherever you go.

Games Run More Smoothly on Phones

Smartphones today are less like phones and more like pocket versions of personal computers and gaming consoles. Even the average smartphone models are optimized for gaming, they also have a lot of RAM memory and high processing power.

Moreover, the majority of people purchase a new phone more often than a new PC. If that’s the case with you as well, it means that your free poker game will run more smoothly on your phone than on your desktop computer. The game will usually load faster, lag less (or not at all), and you’ll have to deal with fewer bugs and glitches.

You Might Get Bonus Credits

A lot of free poker operators motivate players to download mobile apps and play on the go. They usually do this by providing players with hefty bonuses they can claim once they open the mobile apps.

This is a trick that free poker sites have learned from online casinos that offer the same incentive when you play popular slot games, such as Slingo Rainbow Riches. Depending on the casino, you might get free spins to play with as a reward for playing on mobile.

Therefore, if you want to kickstart your free poker journey with a higher credit count, you should consider installing a mobile app.

High-Quality Graphics

As we have mentioned above, most people replace their old smartphones with new ones much more frequently than their computers. Therefore, they have much better graphics and better screen resolution on their mobile devices. For example, playing a slot game with complex graphics, such as NetEnt’s Starburst, will always look better on mobile.

The same goes for free poker games. If you want to experience high definition graphics and more vibrant colors, you should start playing on the go.

You Can Play for Longer

Every experienced poker player knows that poker is a marathon and not a sprint. Therefore, a lot of time is required to make some decent results. If you’re playing on your desktop computer, there’s little chance that you will spend several hours in your chair in front of the screen. However, if you play on mobile, you can play in your chair, bed, lying down, standing up… You can also leave your home and play at a local bar or in a park. It’s unlikely that you will get bored.

A More Secure Connection

Wi-Fi is the preferred type of connection for most people who play online games, including free poker fans. However, if you’re playing on your laptop and your Wi-Fi connection crashes, you’re doomed. However, if you play on mobile, your phone will automatically connect to your 4G network (if Mobile Data is On), and you can continue playing as if nothing has happened.