UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

The California Kid made a triumphant return to the sport last weekend in his hometown, and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission and first reported by MMA Junkie.

Attendance: 10,306

Gate: $938,734.17

Urijah Faber: $410,000 ($170,000 to show, $170,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Josh Emmett: $153,000 ($49,000 to show, $49,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andre Fili: $140,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Germaine de Randamie: $95,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Julianna Pena: $85,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Darren Elkins: $82,000 ($62,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jonathan Martinez: $81,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ryan Hall: $74,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cezar Ferreira: $55,000 ($45,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Karl Roberson: $54,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marvin Vettori: $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mirsad Bektic: $43,000 ($38,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Aspen Ladd: $39,000 ($35,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nicco Montano: $33,500 ($30,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

John Allan: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Brianna Van Buren: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Benito Lopez: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ricky Simon: $27,000 ($23,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sheymon Moraes: $25,000 ($21,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Rodriguez: $23,500 ($20,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Pingyuan Liu: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Vince Morales: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Wellington Turman: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Livia Renata Souza: $15,000 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)