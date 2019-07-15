UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards

July 20, 2019

AT&T Center

San Antonio, Texas

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,503 – average

UFC on ESPN/FOX cards range between 8,400-6,400 points, with an average card ranking 7,400

Main Card (ESPN – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):

Rafael dos Anjos (29-11, #5 ranked welterweight) vs Leon Edwards (17-3, #7 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:

Walt Harris (12-7, #14 ranked heavyweight) vs Aleksei Oleinik (57-12-1, #6 ranked heavyweight)

Heavyweights:

Greg Hardy (4-1, #31 ranked heavyweight) vs Juan Adams (5-1, #23 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:

James Vick (13-3, #10 ranked lightweight) vs Dan Hooker (17-8, #9 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:

Alexander Hernandez (10-2, #21 ranked lightweight) vs Francisco Trinaldo (23-6, #7 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:

Ben Rothwell (36-11, #10 ranked heavyweight) vs Andrei Arlovski (27-18, #18 ranked heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

Alex Caceres (14-12, #54 ranked featherweight) vs Steven Peterson (17-8, #49 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Irene Aldana (10-4, #11 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Raquel Pennington (9-7, #7 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Sam Alvey (33-12, #19 ranked light heavyweight) vs Klidson Abreu (14-3, #40 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Roxanne Modafferi (23-5, #12 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Jennifer Maia (16-5-1, #12 ranked women’s flyweight)

Bantamweights:

Ray Borg (11-4, #28 ranked bantamweight) vs Gabriel Silva (8-0)

Bantamweights:

Mario Bautista (6-1, #60 ranked bantamweight) vs Jin Soo Son (9-3, #60 ranked bantamweight)

Bantamweights:

Felipe Dias Colares (8-1, #60 ranked bantamweight) vs Domingo Pilarte (8-1)

