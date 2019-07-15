Watch: Raul Ruidiaz scores ridiculous goal of the year candidate vs Atlanta FC

The Sounders are a different team when star striker Raul Ruidiaz is on the pitch, rather than when he’s sidelined, as he’s such a weapon in the final third.

Seattle has had the issue of creating a number of chances, but not scoring goals — from time to time — and that’s why the team needs Ruidiaz to remain healthy if it’s going to make a playoff run.

Ruidiaz showed how important he is during Sunday’s game against Atlanta United, when he flicked the ball over a defender’s head, then volleyed it home for a ridiculous goal.

The amount of skill and concentration involved on that goal was unreal.