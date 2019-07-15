Why 73-0 triumph by the Chicago Bears over the Washington Redskins in 1940 is newsworthy now

On December 8, 1940, the Chicago Bears hammered the Washington Redskins 73-0 in the National Football League Championship Game from Griffith Stadium in Washington, D.C. So why was this game played over 78 years ago noteworthy now? Well the most dominant shutout in NFL history can be compared to the biggest blowout in international water polo history. On Sunday, Hungary defeated South Korea 64-0 in women’s water polo at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

In the Bears’ lopsided triumph over the Redskins, Chicago notched 21 points in the first quarter, seven points in the second quarter, 26 points in the third quarter, and 19 points in the fourth quarter.

The Bears scored 11 touchdowns (eight from offense and three from their defense). Of their eight offensive touchdowns, seven came from the running game as the Bears had 382 rushing yards. Harry Clarke had two of the rushing touchdowns, while Bill Osmanski led the Bears with 109 rushing yards. Osmanski’s longest run was a 68 yard touchdown run which opened the Bears scoring in the first quarter. In the third quarter, three of the four Bears touchdowns came on interception returns.

This remarkable blowout in 1940 can be compared to what the sports world saw this past weekend in South Korea for the start of the Women’s World Water Polo Championships. The 64-0 win by Hungary over the host nation is even more significant to what the sports world saw in June with the United States’ remarkable 13-0 win over Thailand at the Women’s World Cup of Soccer.

When you consider the fact there is 32 minutes in an average water polo game (not including the added time played at the end of each quarter), what Hungary was able to achieve Sunday was spectacular. Rebecca Parkes led Hungary with 11 points and Dorottya Szilagyi scored 10 points. Hungary’s shooting accuracy was off the charts as they scored 64 goals on 71 shots. South Korea has two more Group B games as they play Russia on July 16 and Canada on July 17.

There have been two other shutout blowouts in recent years that can be comparable to what we saw at the World Aquatics Championships. On October 25, 2003, Australia hammered Namibia 142-0 at the Men’s Rugby World Cup in Adelaide, Australia and on September 9, 2008, Slovakia hammered Bulgaria 82-0 in Olympic qualifying in women’s hockey for the 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver.