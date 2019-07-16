​Six Most Popular SARMs For: Cutting, Bulking And Strength

Whether it comes to SARMs for women or men, getting familiar with these substances is the key to making informed decisions. After all, just like steroids, they are quite diversified. Each product comes with different characteristics and potential effects, hence the necessity of some research.

Sure, you can get some suggestion in the gym or you can read SARMs reviews online , but keep in mind that you need to make this decision with your personal goals and needs in mind. For more info on SARMs and how to stack them, I highly recommend this post.

In this article I will give a quick overview of the most popular SARMs, so are the best SARMs on the market and what kind of effects do they bring in?

SARMs Reviews:

LGD 4033 – Best SARM For Lean Muscle

Often referred to as Ligandron, LGD 4033 is highly recommended to those who want to gain lean muscle in no time. From this point of view, LGD 4033 can help you grow and gain size in a bulking cycle, but it is just as efficient in shredding fat and showing lean muscle during a cutting cycle.

The SARM seems to be more efficient in cutting than bulking. When you try to cut and lose fat, you will inevitably have less calories on a daily basis. Normally, you would lose a little strength too, not to mention muscle tissue. The substance will help you preserve it. As a general rule of thumb, the dosage should be between 5mg and 10mg.

MK 2866- Best SARM For Cutting

MK 2866 is known as Ostarine and just like Ligandron, it is used for a plethora of purposes. It is just as efficient in cutting and bulking cycles. It can help build muscle and gain size, but it will also preserve it should you choose to cut on calories.

Despite its diversified uses, it makes one of the best SARMs stack options for those who want to cut and adopt a calorie deficit diet. Ostarine will aid in keeping strong and energetic. The dosage varies between 10mg and 30mg a day. It is also worth noting that it is the most commonly researched SARM on the market, so there are no unpleasant surprises about it.

S4 Andarine

S4 is among those SARMs that can be taken on a daily basis over a long cycle. It will change one’s physique to 180 degrees. It requires proper planning in terms of dieting. All in all, its effects are close to those of Ligandrol, but it is also comparable to Testolone.

S4 will provide beneficial effects in no time – both strength and muscle mass. According to research, most specialists recommend a dosage of 30mg a day. If you are going to stack with another SARM the dosage will be lower obviously.

RAD 140- Best SARM For Bulking

RAD 140 is one of the most powerful SARMs on the market. Its effects are similar to the effects of steroids, only they are a bit slower. Despite being categorized as a SARM, some places sell it as an anabolic steroid.

The initial dosage must be small – 10mg a day. With time, you can increase it. You will notice the first effects within a few days only – more strength and aggression. Muscle mass also becomes obvious after a few weeks. RAD 140 is often sold as Testolone too.

S23 – Another Great SARM For Mass

S23 is in the same category with RAD 140 – extremely powerful SARMs whose effects are similar to those of anabolic steroids. On the same note, negative effects are also close, yet much milder. It is no surprise – S23 can overcome any other SARM and will provide impressive strength and muscle tissue gains.

As for its side effects, they will not be too obvious, but you can experience some aggression.

YK11

YK11 is quite new when compared to other SARMs. While some bodybuilders swear by it, you are less likely to see it on a front shelf in such shops. There is not too much research on it, so some of its effects are still unknown. Safety concerns contribute to its lack of popularity.

YK11 is more popular among those who have actually tried it and got along with it. It is very powerful and likely to provide quality results, but make sure it does not affect you negatively.

Bottom line

In conclusion, SARMs are diversified and each of them comes with certain contributions to your routine. Make sure you choose the right one with your goals and expectations in mind, as well as your personal necessities.​