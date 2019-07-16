A breakdown of the best kayak trailers you can get for your car right now

Benefits of kayaking

Kayaking is a great sport, a really fun way to get some exercise, and something all the family can get involved with. Some people really get into it and travel miles to try new venues, then blog about them so you can check out any that look good.The only thing is that unless you happen to have a river at the bottom of your yard, or you choose to hire one each time, you need to have a reliable and secure way to transport your kayak between home and the water. This means purchasing a kayak trailer is pretty much a necessity.

What is a kayak trailer?

Basically, it’s some form of wheeled device which you hitch to your car and use to transport your kayaks from A to B. Some general trailers fit the bill, others are specially designed for kayak users. There are models intended for those with trucks and bikes, as well as hand trailers to move the kayak over sand under their own steam. (These are always useful as there may be a distance to cover between parking and a good kayaking spot.)

Moving your kayak around

The easiest way to do that safely is to use a kayak trailer. There are hundreds of them on the market so choosing the right one for your needs and your budget can take a bit of time. To help you make a good choice we’ve put together this list that has been compiled after many hours of detailed research.

It covers the main points of kayaks we recommend as decent buys, and features both tow and hand trailers. Take a look, make your selection, and pretty soon you’ll be able to enjoy the freedom to kayak wherever and whenever you like.

Key features of a good kayak trailer

1 – Enough space to carry and protect your kayaks

2 – A trailer with the right wheels and strong enough to work fine on the terrain it may be tackling, e.g. rough roads or sand.

3 – A good quality brake light system. This is pretty essential to avoid accidents.

4 – [For hand kayak trailers]. A decent kickstand is essential so you can safely stow your kayak upright should you need to use both hands for something else, like fastening your life jacket, while out of the water.

5 – A trailer that can cope with the weight of your kayak. Some are much heavier than others, depending largely on whether they are adult or child-sized, and the materials they are made from. If you plan to transport to kayaks keep that in mind when shopping around too.

Top choices in the kayak market

Perfect for two kayak families

Malone XtraLight Base Trailer

At around $1000 this isn’t the cheapest option on the market but it’s a good investment for committed kayakers.

What it offers:

Brake lights

Secure connection to SUV or truck

Padding to avoid damage

Pre-fitted hook-ups for electrics, mechanics, and hub

Tires approved as road-safe by the Department of Transport

Good suspension means a smooth trip

Carries up to 275 pounds of kayak weight

Comes with a five year warranty

Constructed from galvanized steel

Ruff-Sport Trailer

An $800 investment with nice extra options.

What it offers:

Can carry up to two kayaks and two bicycles at the same time

Option to configure for other items such as surfboards

Strong galvanized steel frame is resistant to saltwater damage

Submersible LED light feature

Good General Kayak –Cart Trailers

Perfect for those on a budget who still want a reliable piece of kit.

TMS CART-CANOE Deluxe Boat Kayak Canoe Carrier

This model costs around $50.

What it offers:

Lightweight but very durable

Solid tires with 9.5 inch diameters

Travels well on most surfaces so can easily be taken directly across sand

Doubles up as a dolly making taking the kayak directly to the water a breeze

Very portable, small enough to stay in your vehicle 24/7 if necessary

Maximum capacity of 120 pounds

Kickstand on two sides

Comes with long buckled strap to secure kayak properly.

Bonnlo Kayak Cart Canoe Carrier Trolley

Bonnlo’s budget verion is even cheaper, retailing at around $40

What it offers:

Stores flat

Spring loaded support stand makes for a smooth feeling ride, and means both loading and unloading feel more stable

Choice of kickstands

Carries weight up to 165 pounds

Tires are a solid 10 inches

Generous number of straps and cords to secure your kayak

Top kayak trailer for big spenders

Yakima Rack and Roll Trailer

If money isn’t a concern take a look at this major but worthwhile investment, which will set you back around $2,700.

What it offers:

Shock absorbing system to motorbike level guarantees a smooth ride, even over long and difficult distances

Top class anti-theft deterrent in place

Relatively simple to move around (short distances) by yourself

Can carry an extra kayak within its 300 pounds maximum weight limit.

Top pick for hand kayak trailer

C-tug Kayak/ Canoe Trolley Cart

This may be small, with a $40 sticker price to match, but it does the job just fine.

What it offers:

Features innovative kayak ‘seat’

Built in straps

Lightweight (10 pounds) but hard wearing

No-flat tires for peace of mind

Easy to assemble and no tools are required!

Always attracts positive customer reviews

Can carry up to 300 pounds in weight

Stores neatly in kayak hatch while you are enjoying the water

For more information on the range of products around take a look at Best Kayak Trailers by Humber Sport.There you will find plenty more very cool and affordable kayak trailers to choose from. Why wait? If you have a passion for kayaking and the chance to get out on the water then grab it, and have lots of fun.