Charles Barkley blasts Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons

TNT analyst Charles Barkley continued his war of words with a few of the Sixers’ stars this week, for some reason, seemingly out of nowhere.

Barkley and Embiid have traded barbs a few times over the years, and the former NBA paint presence recently took a shot at the Sixers big man — not mincing words one bit.

He appeared on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Wednesday, and that’s when he said Embiid needs to get his “fat butt” in shape.

“I wonder in Philadelphia who has the courage and the chutzpah to tell Joel Embiid, ‘Yo, man, you got to get in shape,’” Barkley said.

He continued:

“I think he’s got a great system down in New Orleans,” Barkley said. “I love David Griffin and Alvin Gentry, but they’re gonna have to come up with a comprehensive plan to see what the perfect playing weight (is). I hear he weighs 280. You can’t play at 280 in the NBA. You can’t play at that weight. It’s too much stress on his knees.”

Barkley does make a good point, as that much weight isn’t good for one’s joints, so the Sixers will benefit from Embiid shedding some weight — as will he, mentally and physically.