Contract Contender Week 4: Kevin Syler

The contender series brings two levels of excitement; the excitement we see in every fight card, and the excitement of seeing a fighter’s dreams come true on live broadcast. Each week we’ll look at a fighter who we think has what it takes to be one of those receiving the life changing contract.

Name: Kevin Syler

Opponent: Lance Lawrence

Excuse me for bucking the assertion that Dana is ant-grappler. Sure, he said those things about his disdain for the late takedown. Sure, the “…of the Night” bonuses go to slugfests and big KOs far more than grappling matches and crazy subs. Still, I think we have a guy on our hands here who can wow the brass with his style.

Working out of American Top Team is usually a good sign that someone has legit grappling chops. However, those chops are more than just tied to the name of the place he trains. Each time out his grappling looks more and more suffocating. It is reminiscent of Ray Borg in the way that even though he is taking some positional risks while looking for the sub, he also seems to have a hold on the opponent and the ability to keep them down. This leads to an exciting looking fight and often finishes, which should play well for the boss man.

Official Prediction: Syler via Submission (Arm Triangle), Round 2