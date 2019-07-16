EA Sports Angered Quite a Few NFL Players With Madden 20 Ratings

EA Sports officially released the Madden 20 ratings on Monday, and the reaction wasn’t all that great.

It’s that time of the year once again, folks. We’re just under two months away from the 2019 NFL Season, but soon enough we will get to virtually kick off the year with EA Sports’ Madden 20. Every year we go through the same thing. Madden releases the rookie ratings, and people are shocked at how robust EA is with the ratings.

Then, following the rookie releases a week or two later, the full rankings come out for each roster, and the sports gaming world loses their minds. It’s nothing new over here. However, this year does feel a bit more extreme. Perhaps there are more Twitter users engaged with the sports gaming world this year. Or maybe, EA Sports really dropped the ball here with the ratings.

Either way, people are not too pleased. But it’s not just the fans that are upset this year — there have been a lot of players voicing their displeasure with EA this season as well. I most likely missed a few complaints from current players, but it was impossible not to stumble across a few that stood out on social media. Here are the few player complaints I’ve stumbled across.