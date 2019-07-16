Everything you need to know about bet2you

Bet2you is founded in 2014. A growing website in the world of gambling also called an orange website available on a both mobile and personal computer. Online casino and 0nilie lottery are its products. The professional gamblers use it to widen their portfolios. Players can bet on it. It has a full range of services for football gambling. It is easy to use and plays n website. The information about the website is really short as compared to its competitors SBOBET and FIFA5. The communication between the players and the website is really difficult and limited. But it is regarded as safe to play. Only a few reviews about the service are available online. It also sells lottery tickets every day with a lot of ticket variations. It has a lot to offer to better. The reason for it’s not having a good impression on gamblers is due to limited information on the web. The betters have a hard time try finding it on website. It needs more web visibility.

So the website is using affiliate and sub-affiliate methods to improve its visibility to betters.

Through this website, one can earn by bringing in gamblers and sub-affiliates. They have to sign up with the Bet2you. This will help you to promote these gambling products on your websites. By sharing this advertisement material on your website, traffic will be generated towards Bet2you.

Valid Referral players and Websites

The website will be checked by Bet2you to check that it has no content that is again Bet2you policies. A person can do affiliation on multiple of his websites as he is given a unique referral link for each of his website allowing to track his performance by him. The criteria are appropriateness, prejudice and malignant free, etc.

The referral by a person is valid if he is above 18 years old and complies with the company’s rules and regulation to qualify. Also, these conditions also apply to the affiliate to comply with organization rules and regulations.

CPA (cost per acquisition) commission

The direct commission is through referral players from the website (s). It works on the CPA model. On each CPA, a percentage is given to website holder. Though the referred player has to fulfill certain conditions to be eligible for commission termed as a valid referral. He will get paid through each player that is referred through his website.

Building a Network through Sub- Affiliates

The indirect method is percentage commission by adding sub-affiliate to your network. If your sub-affiliate referred a better through their website(s), you will get a percentage of commission that is paid to the sub-affiliate. It is 10% of sub-affiliate performance. So your sub-affiliate work is counted as your work and you are paid a percentage of their earnings. It helps Bet2you to grow their betters numbers to play on their websites.

No Negative Carry- Over Policy

If there is a month in which you’re referred players’ performance is down and move in to negative. This negative impact will not carry over to the next month, you will start fresh in the new month. This help to keep affiliate motivation and focus on the current month’s performance.

Hybrid Deal for Affiliate

The hybrid deal is offered to affiliates. The company offers an ideal combination of CPA (cost per acquisition) and revenue share deal. That means that affiliate can choose it on their own will the ratio between both in terms of their earnings. Thus they not only get an upfront payment through CPA commission by refereeing a player but also eligible to have a share in long term profit through revenue share. So an affiliate chooses a combination that suits their needs best by deciding on the ratio to get their earnings. This help affiliate to be in control of short term and long term earning from Bet2you.

Betw2you is employing an affiliate program that is both inclined with it’s an affiliate need. It helps it to grow its promotion by providing an incentive, not through direct referral players but also sub-affiliate inclusion into the affiliate network. The account managing team helps affiliate to tailor the promotion to attract customers. These programs will help to improve its marketing strategy.