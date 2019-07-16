Combat

Fight of the Day: James McGirt vs. Pernell Whitaker

Fight of the Day: James McGirt vs. Pernell Whitaker

Combat

Fight of the Day: James McGirt vs. Pernell Whitaker

By July 16, 2019

By: |

 

Date: March 6, 1993
Card:
Championship(s): WBC World Welterweight Championship (McGirt)
Venue: Madison Square Garden
Location: New York City, New York

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home