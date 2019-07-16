How sport can make significant influence on student's productivity

Productivity is a word that is mostly applicable at workplaces but not entirely. At school, students who are highly productive are also the most successful in academics. As opposed to workplace efficiency, where employees utilize resources at their disposal to achieve individual growth and company goals, measuring productivity in students comes with a few exceptions. It is because learners are more often than not, people who want to demonstrate their ability to use newly acquired skills and knowledge. Employers are doers who execute information, implement policies and conduct back-to-back market research to drive company agenda forward.

The big question is this, how can students realize high levels of productivity? Well, while this post will explore how sports significantly influence output and efficiency in learners, there are EdTech and teaching methods that are also very influential. For starters, it is important to understand that efficiency does not always mean one has to max out their potential to burnout. You can do less yet achieve more with available resources. In academic institutions, students realize productivity by utilizing resources such as libraries, lecture halls, teachers, counselors and sporting facilities.

Moreover, because teachers have always believed that a measure of productivity in students revolve around academic performance, problem-solving skills and critical thinking, it should interest you to explore pathways to high productivity levels in classrooms. For example, you may want to find out how technology helps boost engagement and focus.

Science-backed findings on exercising and productivity

At this point, let’s take a look at how sports influence productivity in students. While you may have heard the phrase, ‘Work without play makes Jack a dull boy,’ chances are you never gave it a second thought. The truth is that sports, just as any physical activity, play an immense role in enhancing productivity.

A study by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine opines that because youths spend most of their time in school, physical education programs and sport-based activities play a significant role in harnessing healthy living. In support of this is a study by the California Department of Education, which found out through fitness scores on its FITNESSGRAM, that there is a strong correlation between physically active students and excellent performance in academics.

More findings by the World Health Organization indicates that students in elementary schools who take part in sports are poised to become very active teenagers and adults. From a health perspective, it means that such students are safe from diseases such as stroke, heart failure, obese, diabetes and other cardiovascular malfunctions. It would interest you to note that students who are active do not only enjoy a better quality of life but are also very productive at school.

Thus, it makes sense why for more than five decades, stakeholders in the education and health associations have been pushing for a comprehensive physical education at all levels of academia. Their reasoning stretch beyond the fact that playing hard should be part and parcel of a child’s physical and mental development. They argue that partaking in sporting activities such as playing baseball, basketball, handball, riding bicycles, and athletics have a direct impact on a student’s productivity, particularly in the classroom.

Definitive effects of sports on student productivity

Sporting activities are ostensibly ways of exercising. Students do not have to hit the gym in search of six-pack abs, rather, partaking in sporting activities regularly, such as playing cricket, is equally impactful on their productivity. It takes places in the following ways:

Sporting boosts production of brain cells

Thus far, you have learned that when elementary students take part in physical education/activities, they keep being active at old age. It beats a common understanding that as one grows older beyond the age of 50, they undergo decreased neurogenesis (a reduction in the production of neurons). It means that a healthier way of boosting production of brain cells even at old age, instead of becoming a Nootropics addict, is exercising.

Students who actively take part in physical activities realize enhanced production of neurons (brain cells). The more neurons your brain produces, the sharper, focused, intelligent, and most importantly, productive a student becomes. In the end, such learners are evidently more score better high in assignments and exams than their classmates who hardly play.

Sports relieve students of stress hence higher levels of productivity

Let’s face it. A tired brain cannot think, focus or process information. After about 8 hours of attending lectures, it only makes sense to say that every student feels bogged down after a long day ‘in the office.’ Thus, they either should rest or take part in sports in a bid to revamp productivity.

Rest, many experts say, is only effective if students do physical exercises such as playing baseball or dancing in the school band after long hours in a classroom. Take note that sporting activities are not just for students who want to get fit, but also anyone who wants to let off pressure, stress and anxiety. In the end, everyone would agree that exercising your brain out of stress makes it more productive than going straight to bed.

Sporting triggers a fresh burst of energy and good mood

Sitting all day is undoubtedly going to bog anyone down and so is doing assignments endlessly. It gets worse for students who after reaching their lowest point of productivity, end up stressed, fatigued and sleepy. Studies show that exercising help boost productivity in students because it triggers a burst of energy and consequently, good work mood.

Now come to think about it. Do you agree that people who are in a good mood are more energized? The secret is simple: They exercise! By taking part in sporting activities, a student’s brain releases neurotransmitters, which then trigger a happy mood. Happy people often register high levels of productivity, hence the more reason why students should embrace sports.

Final Words

In a nutshell, there is a general agreement that sports have a direct impact on students’ productivity. It makes learners sharper, energetic, happy, mentally/physically fit, and strong. With the information in this post, it is our hope that teachers will begin to embrace sports in schools to help students sweat out stress and boost focus. It is because an active brain is a productive one.