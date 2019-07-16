Mike D'Antoni explains what Rockets offense will look like with Russell Westbrook

There’s been a lot of talk about how the Rockets offense will look next season — specifically with ball-dominant players Russell Westbrook and James Harden on the court at the same time — but head coach Mike D’Antoni doesn’t see any issues going forward.

Not only did D’Antoni downplay that the offense will look all that different under Westbrook, but he also seemed to believe Westbrook and Harden — former teammates — will have no trouble playing alongside each other, in an appearance on “The Woj Pod.”

Houston’s Mike D’Antoni on The Woj Pod pic.twitter.com/xVFySpS1aB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2019

That’s all well and good, but the Rockets had some major dysfunction — recently, even. Sure, Chris Paul was likely the root of it, but Westbrook is a fiery player with a strong disposition as well. It will be interesting to see how he feels about being forced to hide in the corner during isolation situations.