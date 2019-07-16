The HOVG Podcast: Ted Giannoulas
The HOVG Podcast: Ted Giannoulas
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Ted Giannoulas
Fresh off of celebrating the 40
th anniversary of “The Hatching”, the Famous San Diego Chicken talks to the boys to talk about being interviewed by the legendary Ron Burgundy, that time in 1976 when he interrupted Elvis, getting arrested at an Aerosmith concert and whether or not a memoir could be in the works.
(Download
over on iTunes) The Hall of Very Good Podcast
SHOW NOTES:
VIDEO
The Ron Burgundy Podcast
Talkin’ Baseball with The San Diego Chicken – Part One
Talkin’ Baseball with The San Diego Chicken – Part Two
VIDEO
SPONSOR:
This week's podcast was brought to you by
and Teambrown Apparel . Team of Dreams
Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast
