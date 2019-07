This is the time of year when MLB teams begin to separate themselves from the rest of the pack — with the cream really rising to the top.

The Yankees, Twins and Dodgers are playing at a level above everyone else, with some other teams getting hot at the right time as well. As for the Orioles, Royals and Marlins, well — it’s safe to say they’re legitimate sellers, looking toward the future, rather than the present, which is bleak.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]