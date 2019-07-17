Combat

Fight of the Day: Razor Ruddock vs. Tommy Morrison

Fight of the Day: Razor Ruddock vs. Tommy Morrison

Combat

Fight of the Day: Razor Ruddock vs. Tommy Morrison

By July 17, 2019

By: |

 

Date: June 10, 1995
Card:
Championship(s): Vacant IBC Heavyweight Championship
Venue: Municipal Auditorium
Location: Kansas City, Missouri

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home