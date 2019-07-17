how To Score Tunisia vs Nigeria Live Stream Free Online AFCON 2019

Two strongest teams of the AFCON will meet t0night. Tunisia faces Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations third-place playoff Wednesday night, even after both sides suffered devastating late beats inside their semifinal ties. The third-place playoff at any tournament does not exactly capture the creativity. Even if a team like Nigeria is playing inside. However, the Super Eagles and Tunisia will square off at the place for bronze in the showpiece and the two sides will require whatever consolation they can receive out of it.

Call it what the ultimate ahead of the final and also you won’t be far away from the right. Even the third-place fixture at the African Cup of Nations,” AFCON, will probably be played now between both eagles — the Super and the Carthage. Losing semifinalists, Nigeria Super Eagles along with Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles will struggle for the fourth and third areas from African American football. Both winners in their past games will probably soon be expecting to end their campaign on a top. Way more because the winners on your afternoon get awards for their success.

Date: Wednesday, July 17

Time: 9 p.m. local time/8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Tunisia Plays with Nigeria on Wednesday from the third-place play-off in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt. The Eagles of Carthage watched their hopes of lifting the trophy finished from the semi-final by Senegal. A Dylan Bronn personal goal in extra time delivered the Lions of Teranga to the closing.

Meanwhile, Nigeria was defeated by Algeria in their last-four battle. Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez scored a 95th-minute winner to secure a 2-1 triumph on the Super Eagles.

Nigeria has a small advantage here using a 38% gain forecast. Tunisia and the possibility of additional time sit side-by-side 31%. It’s been even tussling down the years together with eight pulls coming from 17 aggressive meetings between the group. Tunisia has a small historic border with five wins to Nigeria’s four.

Tunisia and Nigeria Team News, Prediction

The two sides boast a relatively clean bill of health before Wednesday night’s third position clash. The only minor concern for the Eagles is attacker Youssef Msakni, that had been substituted at half-time within their defeat to Senegal. But he must be fit to begin for Tunisia on Wednesday.​

Nigeria may seem to freshen up the weary legs that fought until the end against Algeria, together with Ferjani Sassi and midfielder Marc Lamti the probable replacements for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria hasn’t been at their best in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The group has lots of ability with players like Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi and Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze, along with their additional quality in assault must give them the advantage over Tunisia.

Both teams will still be reeling in their magnificent exits from the contest, but they must put in one last operation in this tournament. Nigeria has enhanced throughout the contest, although Tunisia’s only remarkable display came from a plucky, but poor, Madagascar side.

Tunisia Possible Squad​: ​Mouez; Bronn, Meriah, Hadadi, Khazri; Sassi, Lamti, Skhiri; B Mohamed, Msakni, Khenissi.

​Nigeria Possible Squad​: ​Akpeyi; Ekong, Omeruo, Awaziem, Collins; Kalu, Musa, Etebo; Chukwueze, Onyekuru; Ighalo.

