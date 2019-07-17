Jim Ross Reportedly Declines Upcoming WWE Appearance Despite Approval From AEW’s Tony Khan

WWE’s highly anticipated “Raw Reunion” episode is set to air live this coming Monday. Many past WWE Superstars from Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, to Hulk Hogan are confirmed to appear.

However, don’t expect Jim Ross to be among those Superstars.

Considering that Ross has roles as Senior Advisor to All Elite Wrestling in addition to being on commentary, this news isn’t that much of a shock to fans.

What is a shock is that Ross has stated that Vince McMahon personally invited him to Raw Reunion. Furthermore, AEW’s Tony Khan supported Ross’ decision if he were to make the appearance.

.@JRsBBQ reveals that Vince recently pitched to him to do a reunion show in July. Tony Khan was all for it, but JR still turned it down. #GrillingJR @WRESTLEZONEcom pic.twitter.com/USip6X2IKM — Dominic DeAngelo of WrestleZone.com (@DominicDeAngelo) July 13, 2019

Ross revealed the news during a “Grilling JR” event this past weekend. Since signing on to AEW in April, Ross heads the commentary booth during events with his debut for the company being at Double or Nothing. Backstage, he takes on the role as Senior Advisor, as in giving storylines a green light approval.

Ross didn’t explicably state why he turned the appearance down, but the fact that McMahon and Khan reached out to Ross in different areas shows the amount of respect both men have for the WWE Hall of Famer.

One of the greatest voices in professional wrestling, Ross is considered one of WWE’s best and brightest when it comes to relaying the story and emotion being told in the ring. Ross has over thirty years of experience with WCW, WWE, NJPW and now AEW.

On an interesting note, Ross’ former commentary partner, Jerry “The King” Lawler, is one of the many past Superstars scheduled to appear for this Monday’s Raw Reunion.

Ross’ WWE Legends deal wasn’t enough to keep him busy, as he was “barely used”. He wanted to do more with commentary in addition to helping AEW with its blossoming success as its Senior Advisor.