LFA 71 Fighter Salaries

LFA 71 took place last week in Georgia, and Jason Jackson got gold around his waist, as well as the top paycheck.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Georgia Athletic Commission.

Jason Jackson: $3,500 ($1,750 to show, $1,750 win bonus)

Ary Farias: $2,500 ($1,250 to show, $1,250 win bonus)

Clay Harvison: $2,500 ($1,250 to show, $1,250 win bonus)

Tyler Ray: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Robert Hale: $2,200 ($1,100 to show, $1,100 win bonus)

Hugh Pulley: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Gregory Rodrigues: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Demarques Jackson: $1,750

Impa Kasanganay: $1,600 ($800 to show, $800 win bonus)

Chris Brown: $1,500 ($750 to show, $750 win bonus)

Tanner Saraceno: $1,500

Pedro Paulino: $1,500

Leivon Lewis: $1,300 ($650 to show, $650 win bonus)

Hemeron Souza: $1,250

Zach Fears: $1,250

Michael Barnett: $1,200

Devonte Sewell: $1,100

Yemi Oduwole: $1,100

Devorius Tubbs: $1,000

Jonathan Jackson: $750