Peyton Manning heaps praise on Patrick Mahomes

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning is a huge believer in the NFL’s biggest rising star signal-caller, it seems.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took the league by storm last season when he lit up the scoreboard — torching opposing secondaries in the process. Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards, hurling a ridiculous 50 touchdowns, and only 12 interceptions. He’s a gunslinger, and another former quarterback that fits that mold — and knows a thing or two about how to play the position — had some high praise for him.

“I think some of the ability to sprint left, throw back right — he’s got a little Elway in him,” Manning told Peter King of NBC Sports. “Elway was kind of famous for that. The Broncos actually started designing plays to sprint left and throw back right; Mahomes is still improvising.”

On the first episode of "The Peter King Podcast" on @NBCSports, Peyton Manning shares why he's fascinated by @PatrickMahomes. Subscribe on @ApplePodcasts: https://t.co/ftmzFsLnLi pic.twitter.com/nguq9T6amH — Peter King (@peter_king) July 17, 2019

Manning appears to see a future star in the making, when reviewing Mahomes’ tape.