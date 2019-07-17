Shaq reveals he had no interest at all in playing for superteam

By July 17, 2019

Shaquille O’Neal may sport a superhuman physique — but that doesn’t necessarily mean he wishes he’d played on one of the league’s superteams, which has been the recent trend.

O’Neal stands seven-foot-one and dominated the paint in the era of “rim-protector” big men, and he was a big reason why the league eventually moved toward becoming more athletic at the position. His reign of dominance cannot be overlooked, though, as he brought a lot of success to the Magic, Lakers and Heat — winning titles with the latter two teams.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean he’d have wanted to team up with other stars and join a superteam, which he revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“I’m from the era where guys wanted to compete and beat each other,” Shaq said. “…I’d go on the team that needs a superstar and teach them guys how to beat the superteams.”

Well said. He seems to have a similar mindset as Giannis Antetokounmpo.

