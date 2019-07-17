Top 5 Mistakes That Are Robbing You of Success At The Poker Tables

Poker is not a game of chance, so it is not fair to blame your luck when you lose. You require certain skills and need to follow rules of poker, strategies, and techniques to achieve success at the tables, regardless of whether you play online or offline. You need to constantly update yourself with practice and training to reach the top of the game.

Winning and losing is a part and parcel of the game. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. However, when you lose, if you don’t make an effort to find out what went wrong and fix the problem, you will end up losing all your money.

Here are some of the most common yet disastrous mistakes which you must avoid making if you want to become a successful poker player:

1] No introspection-

Quiet introspection is essential for almost everything, including poker. As the game requires a lot of decision making, confidence in your abilities and skills is a must. You need to be self-aware to trust yourself enough and be decisive. If that is lacking, it is highly unlikely that you will be able to identify when you are tilting or when you are becoming easily readable to your opponents. Reading other players is especially important in games like Texas hold ‘em poker, but it will only work if you know yourself well.

2] Chronic insecurity-

This is surely one of the most common traits of unsuccessful poker players. It is undeniable -no one is perfect. Everyone makes mistakes. Sometimes, a small mistake at the game table costs you a big chunk of your precious chips. Rather than dwelling on the past and ultimately succumb from self-loathing, it is crucial to accept what happened and move forward. When you lose a game or commit a blunder, do not beat yourself up. This chronic insecurity will take away everything, even the chances of you doing better. If you start doubting every step you take or every decision you make, you will never make it big in the world of Poker. Thus, try having a positive approach even towards your failures.

3] Hostile conduct-

One must always remember that there is always room for improvement in poker. You do not become invincible at any point. It does not matter if you have played hundreds of tournaments or won the majority of them. You need to develop your skills constantly no matter what. If you become arrogant or have hostile conduct towards other poker players, it’s a defeat. Constantly provoking or upsetting your opponents will not do you any good in any situation.

4] Ignoring your instincts-

Surely poker is all about facts and figures. It is always advised against getting too emotional in the game. But nowhere does it say that one should not trust their instincts. If you ignore your natural instincts, you’re as good as a robot. It’s not that you do not need to show any emotions, but you have to keep them constantly in check. Your instincts can serve as a great guide in choosing the right poker strategy and make the best decisions at the game table.

5] Limited outlook-

One of the main reasons why people play poker is that they think it’s fast and easy money. Sure, it may be a faster way of earning money compared to other options, but what good will it do if you have a ‘limited’ outlook. Poker is not all about making money. It is a game which improves your ability to focus and develops creativity, strategic thinking, and problem-solving skills.

Remember that if you earn money fast, you lose it rapidly too – especially when you play Texas Holdem Poker, where it is hard to resist the temptation of playing as everything is just a click away. Therefore, one must always think long-term. If one tournament has earned you a fine amount, do not bet all of it in the next one. Save as much as you can in order to secure your future rather than making it all about the present.

To sum it up, always be humble when playing, no matter how successful you become. Do not try to bring down other players in order to climb up the ladder; it will only make things worse for you. Poker is all about talent, experience, and the skills you pick up while playing through experience. Try to make the most of them and you will definitely excel at the wonderful game of poker.

