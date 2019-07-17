Updated NBA Title Odds, Plus Westbrook, Paul & Harden Prop Bets

Got this e-mail the other day from SportsBettingDime listing some interesting NBA betting odds – enjoy:

New Title odds for ALL teams (with before and after for OKC and trade partner, plus teams already involved in free agency adds and losses)

Atlanta Hawks: 124/1

Boston Celtics: 30/1

Brooklyn Nets: 28/1 (up from 40/1 before free agency)

Charlotte Hornets: 500/1

Chicago Bulls: 200/1

Cleveland Cavaliers: 350/1

Dallas Mavericks: 60/1

Denver Nuggets: 32/1

Detroit Pistons: 500/1

Golden State Warriors: 13/1

Houston Rockets: 10/1 (up from 14/1)

Indiana Pacers: 35/1

LA Clippers: 5/1 (up from 28/1 before free agency, but down from 4/1 pre-Westbrook trade)

LA Lakers: 9/1 (started offseason at 19/1, improved to 7/1, and now at 9/1 after Kawhi went to LAC and Westbrook to HOU)

Memphis Grizzlies: 250/1

Miami Heat: 75/1

Milwaukee Bucks: 13/2

Minnesota Timberwolves: 300/1

New Orleans Pelicans: 75/1

New York Knicks: 200/1

Oklahoma City Thunder: 175/1 (down from 40/1 before free agency)

Orlando Magic: 125/1

Philadelphia Sixers: 16/1 (up from 22/1 before free agency)

Phoenix Suns: 400/1

Portland Trail Blazers: 50/1

Sacramento Kings: 90/1

San Antonio Spurs: 75/1

Toronto Raptors: 25/1 (down from 11/1 before free agency)

Utah Jazz: 25/1

Washington Wizards: 500/1

O/U win total increase/decrease

Rockets (52.5 prior): 55.0 new

OKC (46.5 prior): 35.5 new

Odds Westbrook averages a triple double in 2019-20 season: 4/1

O/U PPG for …

Russell Westbrook: 22.5 PPG

James Harden: 29.5 PPG

Chris Paul: 18.3 PPG