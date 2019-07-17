Updated NBA Title Odds, Plus Westbrook, Paul & Harden Prop Bets

Got this e-mail the other day from SportsBettingDime listing some interesting NBA betting odds – enjoy:
New Title odds for ALL teams (with before and after for OKC and trade partner, plus teams already involved in free agency adds and losses)
- Atlanta Hawks: 124/1
- Boston Celtics: 30/1
- Brooklyn Nets: 28/1 (up from 40/1 before free agency)
- Charlotte Hornets: 500/1
- Chicago Bulls: 200/1
- Cleveland Cavaliers: 350/1
- Dallas Mavericks: 60/1
- Denver Nuggets: 32/1
- Detroit Pistons: 500/1
- Golden State Warriors: 13/1
- Houston Rockets: 10/1 (up from 14/1)
- Indiana Pacers: 35/1
- LA Clippers: 5/1 (up from 28/1 before free agency, but down from 4/1 pre-Westbrook trade)
- LA Lakers: 9/1 (started offseason at 19/1, improved to 7/1, and now at 9/1 after Kawhi went to LAC and Westbrook to HOU)
- Memphis Grizzlies: 250/1
- Miami Heat: 75/1
- Milwaukee Bucks: 13/2
- Minnesota Timberwolves: 300/1
- New Orleans Pelicans: 75/1
- New York Knicks: 200/1
- Oklahoma City Thunder: 175/1 (down from 40/1 before free agency)
- Orlando Magic: 125/1
- Philadelphia Sixers: 16/1 (up from 22/1 before free agency)
- Phoenix Suns: 400/1
- Portland Trail Blazers: 50/1
- Sacramento Kings: 90/1
- San Antonio Spurs: 75/1
- Toronto Raptors: 25/1 (down from 11/1 before free agency)
- Utah Jazz: 25/1
- Washington Wizards: 500/1
O/U win total increase/decrease
Rockets (52.5 prior): 55.0 new
OKC (46.5 prior): 35.5 new
Odds Westbrook averages a triple double in 2019-20 season: 4/1
O/U PPG for …
Russell Westbrook: 22.5 PPG
James Harden: 29.5 PPG
Chris Paul: 18.3 PPG
Comments