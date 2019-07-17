Hoops Manifesto

Updated NBA Title Odds, Plus Westbrook, Paul & Harden Prop Bets

July 17, 2019

Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) speaks to the media after game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit:Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

 

Got this e-mail the other day from SportsBettingDime listing some interesting NBA betting odds – enjoy:

 

New Title odds for ALL teams (with before and after for OKC and trade partner, plus teams already involved in free agency adds and losses)

  • Atlanta Hawks: 124/1
  • Boston Celtics: 30/1
  • Brooklyn Nets: 28/1 (up from 40/1 before free agency)
  • Charlotte Hornets: 500/1
  • Chicago Bulls: 200/1
  • Cleveland Cavaliers: 350/1
  • Dallas Mavericks: 60/1
  • Denver Nuggets: 32/1
  • Detroit Pistons: 500/1
  • Golden State Warriors: 13/1
  • Houston Rockets: 10/1 (up from 14/1)
  • Indiana Pacers: 35/1
  • LA Clippers: 5/1 (up from 28/1 before free agency, but down from 4/1 pre-Westbrook trade)
  • LA Lakers: 9/1 (started offseason at 19/1, improved to 7/1, and now at 9/1 after Kawhi went to LAC and Westbrook to HOU)
  • Memphis Grizzlies: 250/1
  • Miami Heat: 75/1
  • Milwaukee Bucks: 13/2
  • Minnesota Timberwolves: 300/1
  • New Orleans Pelicans: 75/1
  • New York Knicks: 200/1
  • Oklahoma City Thunder: 175/1 (down from 40/1 before free agency)
  • Orlando Magic: 125/1
  • Philadelphia Sixers: 16/1 (up from 22/1 before free agency)
  • Phoenix Suns: 400/1
  • Portland Trail Blazers: 50/1
  • Sacramento Kings: 90/1
  • San Antonio Spurs: 75/1
  • Toronto Raptors: 25/1 (down from 11/1 before free agency)
  • Utah Jazz: 25/1
  • Washington Wizards: 500/1

 

O/U win total increase/decrease
Rockets (52.5 prior): 55.0 new
OKC (46.5 prior): 35.5 new

Odds Westbrook averages a triple double in 2019-20 season: 4/1

O/U PPG for …
Russell Westbrook: 22.5 PPG
James Harden: 29.5 PPG
Chris Paul: 18.3 PPG

 

