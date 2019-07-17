Updated Projected NBA Win Totals
Updated Projected NBA Win Totals
By:
|
Jeff Fox
July 17, 2019
Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Toronto Raptors forward
Kawhi Leonard (2) celebrates with the Larry O’Brien Trophy after the Golden State Warriors in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Updated 2019/20 NBA projected win totals, courtesy of
www.sportsbetting.ag
Team
Current Total
Opening Total (6/14/19)
2018-19 Record
Bucks
56.5
55.5
60-22
Clippers
55.5
49.5
48-34
Sixers
53.5
52.5
51-31
Jazz
52.5
50.5
50-32
Rockets
51.5
52.5
53-29
Lakers
51.5
51.5
37-45
Nuggets
50.5
50.5
54-28
Pacers
48.5
47.5
48-34
Celtics
48.5
45.5
49-33
Warriors
47.5
47.5
57-25
Raptors
45.5
52.5
58-24
Nets
45.5
47.5
42-40
Trail Blazers
45.5
45.5
53-29
Spurs
43.5
44.5
48-34
Heat
42.5
34.5
39-43
Mavericks
41.5
41.5
33-49
Magic
41.5
35.5
42-40
Pelicans
37.5
31.5
33-49
Pistons
36.5
34.5
41-41
Timberwolves
35.5
34.5
36-46
Kings
35.5
33.5
39-43
Thunder
32.5
46.5
49-33
Hawks
32.5
32.5
29-53
Bulls
30.5
27.5
22-60
Wizards
28.5
28.5
32-50
Knicks
27.5
37.5
17-65
Grizzlies
27.5
27.5
33-49
Suns
26.5
25.5
19-63
Hornets
24.5
32.5
39-43
Cavaliers
24.5
23.5
19-63
Hoops Manifesto
