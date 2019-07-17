Hoops Manifesto

Updated Projected NBA Win Totals

By July 17, 2019

Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) celebrates with the Larry O’Brien Trophy after the Golden State Warriors in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

 

Updated 2019/20 NBA projected win totals, courtesy of www.sportsbetting.ag

 

Team Current Total Opening Total (6/14/19) 2018-19  Record
Bucks 56.5 55.5 60-22
Clippers 55.5 49.5 48-34
Sixers 53.5 52.5 51-31
Jazz 52.5 50.5 50-32
Rockets 51.5 52.5 53-29
Lakers 51.5 51.5 37-45
Nuggets 50.5 50.5 54-28
Pacers 48.5 47.5 48-34
Celtics 48.5 45.5 49-33
Warriors 47.5 47.5 57-25
Raptors 45.5 52.5 58-24
Nets 45.5 47.5 42-40
Trail Blazers 45.5 45.5 53-29
Spurs 43.5 44.5 48-34
Heat 42.5 34.5 39-43
Mavericks 41.5 41.5 33-49
Magic 41.5 35.5 42-40
Pelicans 37.5 31.5 33-49
Pistons 36.5 34.5 41-41
Timberwolves 35.5 34.5 36-46
Kings 35.5 33.5 39-43
Thunder 32.5 46.5 49-33
Hawks 32.5 32.5 29-53
Bulls 30.5 27.5 22-60
Wizards 28.5 28.5 32-50
Knicks 27.5 37.5 17-65
Grizzlies 27.5 27.5 33-49
Suns 26.5 25.5 19-63
Hornets 24.5 32.5 39-43
Cavaliers 24.5 23.5 19-63

 

