To practice such a demanding sport, it is necessary to have good accessories that help improve the practice. That is why this time we will show you what the equipment of a soccer player is. There are mandatory supplements and others that are to suit each player. Just keep reading the article.

The clothing of the players

The rule for football generally defines the type of equipment that must use each player on the field. This specifies five accessories that are mandatory: t-shirt, shorts, socks, shoes and shin guards.

Although, in general, most players wear a specific type of footwear, the rules do not emphasize the characteristics they should have. In this way, this option is open to the criteria of each player. It is worth noting that they cannot carry any equipment that threatens the integrity of another person or themselves. This includes jewelry or other accessories.

What is the equipment of a soccer player?

Here, we are helping you to find football gear that you need as a player —

Jersey or T-shirts

Each player must enter the field with the shirt that identifies the team where he plays. They are usually made of polyester and are used for both training and competition. The colors to be used must be opposite to that of the opposing team. This is to avoid confusion when playing.

If the player does not have the shirt allowed by the referees, he cannot enter the field, under any circumstances. But if any player, for any reason, removes his shirt in the middle of a game he will be cautioned with the yellow card. In turn, you run the risk of being suspended for a certain number of matches. Everything will depend on the internal regulations of each professional league.

Pants or shorts

The use of shorts is mandatory to practice soccer. Like t-shirts, pants are usually made of synthetic materials that repel sweat. There is a permitted variant, within the same rule, and it has to do specifically with the goalkeepers. These are the only players who can wear long pants, with the authorization of the referees and/or delegates.

At present, the players use accessories to improve their comfort when playing. Thermal pants or protective meshes, for example. They are allowed as long as they are the same color as the pants or main clothing. They cannot be lower than the knee as it would break with the required uniformity.

Socks

Socks should take into account a few factors. They should cover the entire area of ​​the shin guards and the calf. They can be as long as the player prefers, but never below the protection. The colors of both socks must be identical without leaving aside the uniformity with the rest of his companions.

These implements are mandatory for soccer practice. They are made with a combination of synthetic and natural materials that help prevent injuries.

Shin guards or shin guards

They are used both for practice and for the game. They are mandatory and no player can enter the field if you do not have this equipment. Also, they must be tight and covered with socks. It is important to keep in mind that this implement is the only protection allowed within the clothing to play football.

They have a basic function: protect the most exposed part of the leg, kicks or game actions. If you do not use this protection properly, you run the risk of having one of the most common injuries in soccer players, such as sprains or fractures. The materials of manufacture improve day after day thanks to the advance of the technology.

Sneakers or boots

The shoes are, perhaps, the most important implement of the players’ uniform. There are different types of special boots for each surface or playing conditions. There are many factors that you should consider before entering the field. The type of grass or the type of terrain, for example. The Nike Superfly6 Academy adapts to most terrains.

Rule 4 does not specify what types of shoes are allowed or which are prohibited. That is why the most recognized manufacturers risk with modern designs that help the player performs well. It is important to note that the use of sneakers is also mandatory. This is a matter of safety and to protect the integrity of the athlete.

Other accessories for soccer players

To practice soccer, it is necessary to have other accessories that can be vital. Goalkeeper gloves are a clear example of the implements that can be used when playing. These are usually made of synthetic materials with a considerable thickness that allow a better grip of the ball. In the same way, they have another main function: to protect the hands of the strong auctions. It is worth noting that goalkeepers are the only players on the ground that can use this type of accessories.

Non-basic equipment for footballers

As we said before, no player can use pieces that are dangerous for himself or others. This has to do directly with the use of protective masks and glasses. Even if by the medical indication they must have the approval of the highest football governing body, FIFA. This is in case of being a professional player.

If, on the contrary, you are amateur, it is necessary that you use specialized and proven implements that will help you both in the condition that you wish to correct and in the game. In the market, there are different types of sports glasses or protective masks that will not affect your performance and will comply with all the rules.

In the case of analgesic bands, there is no control over the specific color to be used. It is only recommended that they be bright colors and different from the uniform of one of the two teams in dispute. There are no major altercations with this type of implements as it does not greatly affect the game.