7/18/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

So far, so good for the New York Mets (44-51) in the second half. The Mets have ripped off four straight wins on the road, enabling them to win consecutive road series for the first time since April. The trip continues tonight, when the Mets head out to the Bay Area for a four game set against the red hot San Francisco Giants (47-49). First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. at Oracle Park.
The Mets will send righty Noah Syndergaard (7-4, 4.55 ERA) to the mound today. Syndergaard pitched very well last Saturday, allowing two runs in seven innings to defeat the Miami Marlins. The Giants will counter with their ace, lefty Madison Bumgarner (5-7, 3.86 ERA). Bumgarner was sharp in his last start, allowing only an unearned run in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers last Saturday, but he wasn’t a factor in the decision. The Giants went on to lose that game 5-4.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets won two out of three against the Giants at Citi Field back in June.
- The Mets won two out of three at Oracle Park last September.
- Bumgarner (6 IP, 3 ER) and Syndergaard (6.2 IP, 3 ER) faced off at Citi Field on June 4th, but neither pitcher was involved in the decision after the Mets’ bullpen blew a late lead.
- Michael Conforto will get the day off today with the lefty Bumgarner on the hill. Juan Lagares will start in center and bat eighth.
- Tomas Nido will catch again for Noah Syndergaard and bat seventh.
- Buster Posey (3 for 9) and Joe Panik (5 for 17, RBI) have decent numbers against Syndergaard.
- Todd Frazier (7 for 17, 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI) and Wilson Ramos (7 for 19, 2 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI) have good career numbers against Bumgarner.
