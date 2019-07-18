7 Best Cheap & Affordable Hoverboards of 2019

Hey, are you looking for hoverboards under $100? Well, my friend, then you have come to the right place! Here, in this article, you will find the best options of hoverboards that you can lay your hands on! The best part is, they are all extremely affordable and can be really fun to use!

If you are choosing to buy any of the hoverboards from this list, then you are sure to get the best experience compared to the other hoverboards that are sold in the market for a very high price.

Now, with all that said and done, let’s check out the list!

XPRIT 6 T INCH WHEEL HOVERBOARD:

This is a pretty rich hoverboard which is almost perfect for new riders. This piece comes with a powerful system with a two-fold 250 watts electric motor that lets the user reach top speed, something over 6 miles per hour!

Plus this baby will allow the rider to handle an incline of 15 degrees as and when required. The 6.5 inches super solid rubber is built for high performance and provides a smooth travel experience.

Hoverstar 6.5 UL 2272:

This is the second-best in this list and if you are planning to buy it then you should totally go for it. The Hoverstar hoverboard is an ideal option for riders who want to use it for a long time. Plus it comes for a very friendly price!

This piece is quality tested and has passed through many safety tests for the UL2272 certification. The outer layer of this hoverboard is shielded by an anti-firee material along with a layer of anti-scratch coating to give the rider the best comfort.

This powerful piece is powered by a 36V/4A battery that allows the rider to travel up to 8 miles on a single charge.

MEGAWHEELS 6.5 INCH SMART HOVERBOARD:

This piece provides great performance for the price it’s available at. The high technology electric along with a self-balancing system combined with the benefits of an anti-firee outer shell ensures the safety of the rider.

This particular board has a Dual 250-watt motor and high power UL certified hoverboard battery which allows this hoverboard to raise its speed up to 7.5 miles per hour and gives an increased range of 10 km on every charge. Plus this is a great buy for the music lovers since it comes along with a Bluetooth speaker.

Coming to its cool looks, the three flashing LED lights are super cool and can also help you see better in the dark.

KING SPORTS UNIQUE DESIGN HOVERBOARD:

This is a battery-powered amazing hoverboard which you can really consider buying if you are looking for some cheap hoverboard options. This piece is super loaded with unique features such as the built-in carrying bar, a super cool alarm system, a quick learning mechanism and lots of other things.

Though the price is basically a pocket pinch, it covers a lot of options. For instance, the alarm system of this hoverboard alerts the rider if he/she is over speeding. This same applies when there is a scope for battery depletion or when the board goes back and forth for 30 seconds! Pretty cool huh?

CHO ELECTRIC 6.5 INCH SELF BALANCING HOVERBOARDS:

The Cho electric self-balancing hoverboard is pretty famous all over the world for its great performance in the price! So if you are looking for a comfortable hoverboard, this is the option for you to try. This piece is manufactured using very high-quality material. Plus the rider has no need to worry about the safety concern since it has passed through different safety tests and is empowered by the UL2272 certificate.

The hoverboard comes with some strategic LED setting which makes it easy for the rider to travel at night. If that’s not enough, there are lights installed on the wheels too and the tires too are updated so that the rider can get some high performance. However, if kids are to use this hoverboard, adult supervision is required. But on the flip side, it is ideal for balancing as the self-balancing system allows users to master balancing on it within minutes.

VEEKO HOVERBOARD:

VEEKO is yet another self-balancing hoverboard that you can consider buying. This hoverboard is not only ideal for saving energy but also allows riders to have smooth riding experience. Thus, if you are looking for a hoverboard in an affordable price enriched with grand features, this hoverboard is a must-buy for you. This board offers a one year warranty and offers US-based customer service to all in order to resolve the issues quickly.

This hoverboard comes with a fuel 250-watt super power electric motors and can support a maximum weight of 220 lbs.

CMX HOVERBOARD:

CMX is yet another option that you can explore if you are looking for cheap and affordable hoverboards. If you have made your market survey then you are sure to come across CMX as it has made itself a name as one of the safest innovative hoverboards at an affordable price.

This board comes along with 6.5-inch nonpneumatic rubber tires which makes it ideal for teens and kids. Plus you can also get a hold of on a hoverboard carrying bag to easily carry it from one place to another if it’s battery dies.

But no worries, the battery of this hoverboard dies hard since it’s made out of a heavy-duty Lithium-ion battery which can get fully charged in just 4 to 5 hours.

So there you go people, the best hoverboard options for you to try out in 2019! Having one of these is actually super cool and can be the ideal gifting option for your loved ones.

However, it’s ideal to do your own research keeping in mind your own requirements before you make a decision. Though this list is quite comprehensive, it’s ideal to make a list of pros and cons of each before you select one! Happy hoverboarding!