Braun Strowman Signs New Four Year Deal With WWE

Braun Strowman has signed a new four-year deal with WWE. The Monster Among Men recently revealed the news on his Instagram account, where he referred to himself as the “hardest working and best big man in the whole d**n industry.”

Many WWE fans would likely agree with that statement, as Strowman has indeed improved his game over the past couple of years. He has built a reputation as arguably the most explosive and most intense big man in Vince McMahon’s company and the fans love him for it.

Strowman’s most recent rivalry has been with Bobby Lashley, who he’s waged war with on many occasions. Their most recent showdown took place on July 14 at Extreme Rules, where the two had a Last Man Standing Match. Braun walked away from that match as the winner, though it’s unclear if this feud is over just yet.

But now that Brock Lesnar is once again the Universal champion, it could be that Strowman will once again target The Beast Incarnate. The two giants have clashed before and many fans believed that it was only a matter of time until Strowman won the strap and became the new top guy on Monday Night Raw.

However, Braun’s actual placement in the company has always been up for debate. That’s due to WWE’s penchant for stop and go booking, which saw Braun in title contention one moment, then back to basic matches the following week.

Strowman fills a void in the company that’s left behind by WWE legends like Kane and Mark Henry, both of whom were known for their monstrous move-sets and freakish strength.