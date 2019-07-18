How to Choose the Best Running Shoes: 5 Helpful Tips!

When I began running, I used to think that I could use just about any shoes. However, I began to notice how bad my feet began to feel whenever I used my casual ones, so I decided to get the best running shoes for ME. And to my surprise, it was one of the best choices I made because I felt NO pain and could run better.

BUT, you have to take note that there’s no such thing as “one shoe for all.” There are so many types of shoes to choose from, each of them having different features that suit specific feet types. With that being said, which is best for you?

I did the research, so read on as I show you how to choose the best running shoes for you!

How to Choose the Best Running Shoes

Choosing the best running shoes doesn’t need to be SO difficult. You just need to know what you’re looking for based on your feet and individual needs. With that said, these are the crucial factors to consider when making your selection:

1. What Support Do You Need?

Did you know that there are different types of shoes based on how you run AND your feet’s positioning? Sometimes, you’ll need shoes with even more support or stability, so look into these factors:

You don’t require special arch support if you have good pronation and neutral arches.

If you suffer from overpronation (like most runners) or have high arches, you’ll need stability or motion control running shoes. You can find more information on high arches at Therunningadvisor.com .

For those with underpronation, not many runners experience this. But if you’re part of the small percentage, then you’ll need running shoes with extra cushioning and flexibility.

2. The Shoe Size and Fit

Just like choosing any other kind of shoes, you need to consider its fit! Make sure that you select the show according to your feet size. However, take note that not all shoes come in the same size standards.

With that said, look into reviews, as some shoes run in smaller or bigger sizes. You may need to order half a size higher or lower, also looking into how wide or narrow your feet are.

3. Quality Material

Running shoes shouldn’t only be supportive and comfortable for your feet, they need to be strong and durable, too. Not only will quality materials help in keeping your feet in an excellent state, but it also helps withstand all types of surfaces and conditions.

I recommend that you go for shoes with EVA midsoles and wrong synthetic leather and nylon mesh. It should also have TPU overlays and midsoles for stabilization and to stay intact no matter how intensely you run. (https://www.rei.com/learn/expert-advice/running-shoes.html)

4. Extra Comfort and Breathability

While those with overpronation require stability or motion control shoes, you’ll still need to consider your feet comfort. This helps you run for longer distances without feeling any pain or discomfort.

With that said, I recommend that you get shoes with plusher cushioning built with memory foam padding if you have the extra budget. Your chosen shoes should also have the breathable mesh upper material to ensure better ventilation.

5. Reputable Brand and Budget

Last but not least, you have to ensure that your chosen shoes come from a reputable brand with a warranty. I recommend that you go for shoes such as Nike, Adidas, or New Balance, well known for their athletic products!

Consider your budget as well, ensuring that it’s reasonable enough to get adequate shoes without hurting your wallet.

Wrapping It Up

I know how difficult it can be trying to look for the perfect pair of running shoes. Fortunately, there are helpful guides (like mine) and reviews you can trust to know what’s made for you. It will take a bit of time and a lot of research, but it’ll all be worth it to get supportive shoes to last for years of running.

Hopefully, this article on how to choose the best running shoes helped you find the right pair for you! So don’t wait any longer and begin your search for running does now.