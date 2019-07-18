Milwaukee Brewers are winning because of Christian Yelich's hot bat

One can make the argument that the only reason the Milwaukee Brewers are in contention at the moment in the National League Central is because of one reason and one reason only–the National League most valuable player Christian Yelich. The Brewers are in second place in their division and only two and a half games back of the NL Central Division leading Chicago Cubs.

Just how good has Yelich been as of late? In his last 12 games, Yelich has recorded a hit in 11 of them. In 45 at bats during that span, Yelich has collected 16 hits for a batting average of .356. He has also scored eight runs, two doubles, five home runs, 10 runs batted in, nine walks and five stolen bases.

At this time one could make the argument that Yelich could defend his National League most valuable player award. That is because no player on a contending team in the senior circuit has had more of an offensive impact to his team than Yelich. He leads the entire Major Leagues right now with 34 home runs, a .714 on base percentage and a 1.145 OPS (on base plus slugging percentage). In the National League, Yelich also leads in stolen bases with 23 and in on base percentage at .431.

Yelich meanwhile is third in Major League Baseball in stolen bases (behind Adalberto Mondesi of the Kansas City Royals at 31 stolen bases and Mallex Smith of the Seattle Mariners at 26 stolen bases). Yelich is also second in Major League Baseball in on base percentage (behind Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels at .455) and third in Major League Baseball in batting average at .331 (behind Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets at .345 and Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers at .336). In other offensive categories, Yelich leads the Brewers in runs scored (72), hits (109), triples (three), runs batted in (73), walks (54), and hit by pitch (six).

The only offensive categories Yelich does not lead the Brewers are doubles (leader is Lorenzo Cain with 23) and sacrifices (leader is Yasmani Grandal with five). Even then, Yelich is third on the Brewers in doubles with 18 and second on the Brewers with three sacrifices.

On Tuesday, Yelich displayed his offensive greatness. In the seventh inning he blew the game between the Brewers and Atlanta Braves wide open with one swing of the bat. Yelich hit a grand slam in the seventh inning and made a 7-1 baseball game an 11-1 baseball game with Milwaukee’s first grand slam of the season in a convincing 13-1 triumph.