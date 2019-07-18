The digital era has changed the face of many industries, including that of casinos and gambling in general, and nowadays more and more people are choosing to enjoy wagering online, rather than just at physical locations as they would do in the past.

Here we look [in no particular order] at some of the most popular types of online gambling around right now, for some insight into what makes them particularly attractive.

#1 – Online sportsbook sites

Most of these sites offer an amazing variety of sports to bet on, from the standard Premier League football games and horse racing meets, to more obscure topics such as sumo. Unsurprisingly, they are at their busiest when events such as the Grand National, Wimbledon, and the Olympics are in play, making those good times to join, as new member incentives are at their most plentiful in the race to sign up new names.

#2 – Online casinos – slots

These are consistently popular with players from all kinds of background and gambling experience As winnings are largely based on good luck over good judgment slots are really easy to play. They are also entertaining, and tend to pay out enough to keep players coming back for more.

Another reason why slots are so popular at online casinos has to be the player rewards to be had – often in the form of free spins and joining up bonuses which many online casinos offer. Take a look at the places where you can play for real with a no deposit bonus.

#3 – Online casinos – table games

Many online casinos now offer both standard and live table game options, with the latter trying to create a hybrid experience where players can enjoy the atmosphere of a land-based casino, without even having to leave their couch. Popular table games include:

Roulette

Often there are several versions available, and they all play exactly the same at an online casino as they would in a physical casino in a place like Las Vegas. Roulette is a no-skill table game which can reward players quite handsomely, which makes it popular with new, or ultra-cautious, online casino members as well as long term fans.

Blackjack

This is such a simple game – turn cards and hit closest to 21 from amongst your opponents without going over that figure – yet it also calls for strategy, decision making, and nerve. A powerful combination indeed, and a popular choice when the need for something a little more challenging is on the agenda.

Poker

This is an ancient card game which calls on a mixture of skill, bluff, guts and good luck to come out of a game triumphant. There are dozens of varieties of poker around online, but Texas Hold’em – limit or no limit – is probably the most popular overall. Many online casino sites also run huge poker tournaments, with the opportunity to win mega jackpots of cash.

#4 – Online casinos – BINGO

Another game of chance makes it into the top four list of the most popular types of online gambling around right now. It’s easy to play and requires minimal effort, but it can be ridiculously exciting as you watch the numbers being marked off on your behalf.