Top Safety Tips to Remember When Hiking the Deserts of the American West

Typically, when people think of the desert, they think of this dry land where all you see is dirt and cacti… you might even catch Wile E. Coyote chasing the Roadrunner! The point is, the stereotype of the desert isn’t a good one or a true one, for that matter. People who enjoy hiking the deserts know that it’s not some dry wasteland that isn’t deserving of being explored… those who enjoy hiking know the beauty of the desert and have seen deserts that blow the typical stereotypes out the water!

For example, one stereotype that blows people away is that Las Vegas is one of the best desert hiking destinations in the world. Why are people so shocked by that statement? Because people forget that Las Vegas is in the desert. When coming to Vegas, tourists only take the time out to explore The Strip where they can gamble, party with the hottest crowds, and see some of the best entertainment in the world… there’s nothing wrong with that but people should really take the time to hike the Nevada that’s not on The Strip.

What people fail to realize is that when it comes to hiking deserts around the world, they are very unique and diverse… the only thing that all deserts have in common is the fact that they get less than 10 inches of rain per year. Aside from that, another thing that people fail to realize is that there are actually four different types of deserts:

Hot and dry

Coastal

Semiarid

Cold

Each one of those types of deserts has its own set of hiking challenges but the key to truly enjoying hiking is safety and preparedness. This is actually a hiking tip that you can use in life outside of hiking. You have to have a full understanding that you will be encountering some extreme conditions and there may be times where you won’t have water so before heading out on a hiking adventure be sure to properly plan for the hike. Here are some hiking tips to keep in mind before embarking on a desert hiking adventure.

Tip 1: Don’t Go Hiking During the Hottest Times of the Day

One of the biggest hiking no-nos is hiking during the hottest times of the day, especially if your hiking adventures are during the summer months. When hiking in the desert, you have to train your mind to think like a desert animal… you want to make your move either in the morning or in the evenings/nighttime and stay in the shade during the hot hours.

For the most part, the hottest times of the day are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s okay to hike during those times if you want, just make sure it’s not a very long hike that you’ll be on. For desert hiking at night, you want to make sure you have compass and map, food and water, and preferably a hiking buddy to go with you. The main thing to be mindful of when hiking at night is to be alert and aware of your surroundings… there may be wild animals along your trail taking full advantage of the cooler temperature just like you.

Tip 2: Dress Appropriately and Pack Appropriately

One thing that people do wrong when it comes to desert hiking is dress inappropriately. A lot of people think that because it’s desert, you need to wear the least amount of clothing to stay cool. The reality is that wearing too little is one of the worst things you can do to and for your body. Ideally, you’ll want to wear pants and long sleeve clothing that has these characteristics:

Lightweight

Breathable

Loose-fitting

Lightly colored

Wearing long sleeves might sound outrageous for the desert but it’s actually very handy. It protects your skin for the hot sun, bugs, and plants with sharp pointers. In wearing those clothes, you also want to pack for cooler temperatures as well because deserts have the potential to drop as much as 30 degrees in the evening.

Tip 3: Drink Lots and Lots of Water

Staying hydrated is something you absolutely must do when hiking the desert. You need to drink plenty of water before you go on your hike and it’s recommended that you drink a quart of water every hour that you’re hiking in the desert. You actually want to drink water before you start to feel thirsty. When you feel thirsty, that a sign that you’re already dehydrated. According to Web MD, some indicators of dehydration include:

Dry mouth

Headaches

Small amounts of urine

Dark yellow urine

Fast heartbeat

Tip 4: Know When to Take a Break and Rest

One of the biggest causes of heat-related illnesses is not knowing your limit. People will go hiking and push themselves to a certain point to that they have planned out for their journey but sometimes your body can’t physically take on that distance. It’s also very important to take full advantage of any type of shade you come across on your hike.

Taking a break doesn’t necessarily mean taking an hour to nap or anything that will extremely prolong your hike… taking a break is just a way to give your body some time to heal and rejuvenate until you start back on the hike.

Tip 5: Let Your Family and Friends Know Your Hiking Itinerary

This is something that’s very important, whether you’re hiking in the desert or just on a regular hiking trail. You, of course, don’t want anything bad to happen while hiking but in case something does go wrong, there are people who will know where to come and find you. You might get lost on the trail or even get injured on the trail, so it’s important to let people know where you’re going and when you plan to be back. Once you do finish your hike, be sure to let everyone know that you made it back safely.