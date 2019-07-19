All You Need to Know about Syndicate Casino

Syndicate Casino is a quite new mafia-styled online casino founded in 2018. The casino is owned and operated by Direx N.V, which runs a lot of other Bitcoin casinos too like BitStarz, mBit Casino and 7Bit Casino. Syndicate Casino has a Curacao casino license.

The casino bonuses to Syndicate Casino are not the biggest in the market, but the bonus percentage (125%) is great in the first deposit bonus. This means if you deposit for example 100 mBTC, you get 125 mBTC of bonus money to play with. Your total account balance is then 225 mBTC.

The wagering requirements are quite standard 40x in all deposit bonuses. This means you have to place bets (wager) the bonus amount 40 times, in this case 40 x 125 mBTC = 5000 mBTC = 5 BTC of bets.

Syndicate Casino offers a VIP Club which is also mafia themed. You must climb your way up from a rookie Beginner to Associate, Gangster, Capo…and all the way to Don or Godfather of the Familia as the casino calls it. The prizes for VIP levels start from 10 free spins to 100 free spins and 50€ to 250€ free chips.

Quick Facts

Website: https://syndicate.casino

Established: 2018

Casino license: Government of Curacao

All restricted countries: United States of America (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Spain, France and its overseas territories (Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Guiana, Réunion, Mayotte, St. Martin, French Polynesia, Wallis and Futuna, New Caledonia), Netherlands, St. Maarten, St. Eustatius, Saba, Ukraine, Dutch West Indies and Curacao

Social media accounts: Not found

Casino in Cryptocurrency forums: Not found

Cryptocurrencies supported: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash and Dogecoin

Regular currencies supported: Euro, US Dollar, Russian Ruble, Norwegian Krone, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Czech Koruna, New Zealand Dollar and South African Rand

Deposit methods: Bank Wire Transfer, MasterCard, Visa, Neosurf and cryptocurrencies

Withdrawal methods: Bank Wire Transfer, MasterCard, Visa, Neosurf and cryptocurrencies

Withdrawal times: e-wallets: up to 24 hours, wire transfer: up to 4 days, cards: up to 24 hours

Withdrawal limit: 4000 €/$ per month

Casino Games: 1506 casino games

Casino Software: Total of 20 game providers: 1×2 Gaming, Amatic, Belatra, Bgaming, Booming Games, Betsoft Gaming, Endorphina, Evolution, Evoplay, Ezugi, GameArt, Habanero, IronDogStudio, iSoftBet, MrSlotty, Platipus, Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Spinomenal and Vivogaming

Provably Fair games: All BGaming games are provably fair

Languages: English, German, French, Portuguese, Spanish, Norwegian and Finnish

Mobile responsive Casino: Yes

Contact Information and Support: Live chat and email: support@syndicate.casino, both 24/7. Also phone support: MT +356-27-78-02-92, CA +1-888-586-3185, AU +61-29-1361-660.

Support languages: English

Deposit Bonus Offers

It is common practice for online casinos to offer a welcome bonus to new players interested in their platform, and Syndicate is no different.

Your first deposit will be matched by 125%. The second deposit will be matched by 75%, 50% for the third deposit, and 100% for the fourth deposit. The minimum amount of deposit for all these bonuses is €20. The maximum is €125 for the first deposit bonus, €250 for the second, €400 for the third, and €225 for the fourth. There is a 40x wagering requirement for all the bonuses.

There is also no need to indicate a Syndicate Casino bonus code.

New players are also eligible on Syndicate online to get 200 free spins on their first deposit. The winnings from these free spins also need to be wagered 40x before you can cash out. You need to use the free spins two days after it is credited in your account. Upon the activation of the free spins, you have one day to use them all.

No Deposit Bonus Offers

Any new casino user will most probably end up searching for no deposit bonus codes to play for free. This is because most casinos offer only bonuses upon making a deposit. At Syndicate Casino, the company offers no deposit bonuses, but as you do your online research, you will see that there are no codes that are available. The unavailability of Syndicate Casino no deposit bonus codes is actually a good thing. This is because it is easier to claim your bonus from Syndicate Casino. You can claim it immediately without the need to input any code. They offer a no deposit welcome bonus, which is a great way to play even without the cash to spare. All that you need to do is to register, and once your account is ready, you can claim your Syndicate Casino no deposit bonus.

While there are no deposit bonuses, they are usually just minimal. If you want to enjoy better bonuses, they have huge packages that are available only after depositing in your account. As it has been mentioned earlier, up to the fourth deposit will be matched. All in all, you can get deposit bonuses of up to €1,000. To add, you will also be eligible for cashback bonuses without the need for any code. To do this, you need to be a VIP. You can unlock rewards every time you progress to a new tier. The following are the tiers and the bonuses you can unlock: Beginner: Welcome Pack

Associate: 10 Free Spins

Gangster: 15 Free Spins

Capo: 20 Free Spins

Soto Capo: 40 Free Spins

Consigliere: 70 Free Spins

Underboss: 100 Free Spins

Boss: €50 Free Chips

Don: €100 Free Chips

Godfather: €250 Free Chips Important Terms Here are the most important terms and conditions I found. Please check the full list from the Syndicate casino website. Syndicate Casino payment managers reserve the right to carry out additional verification procedures for any payout exceeding the equivalent of 1000 Euro or cumulative withdrawals exceeding 2300 Euro. This can mean ID, utility bill check etc.

To make a withdrawal, you must wager the deposit amount 3x (three) times for slots and 10x (ten) times for table games, before you can send a withdrawal request.

Is Syndicate Casino Legitimate?

When trying a new casino, most of you will most probably be concerned about its legitimacy. This is a valid concern. There have been many nightmare stories with regards to how people have been robbed and scammed. Fortunately, this is not one thing that will happen.

If you have been asking “is Syndicate Casino legit,” the answer is YES! If you go and read online reviews, you will see words of praises. The positive feedback from the past players proves that it is legit.

It is also worth mentioning that Syndicate Casino has a license from Curacao. It is licensed and regulated by Antillephone N.V. Direx. Any seasoned player in online casinos will agree that this is a weak licensing authority. Some casinos have licenses from up to three regulating bodies in Europe. Despite having a license from a single agency, this does not mean that Syndicate Casino is not legit.

Still have concerns about the legitimacy of Syndicate Casino? There is only one way for you to have peace of mind – try it out! You don’t have to spend a lot on your initial deposit to try it out. The minimum deposit is only €20, and such amount is already eligible for a welcome bonus.