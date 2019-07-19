Brandon Nimmo has finally started baseball activities

The New York Mets have been playing shorthanded in their outfield for a while now thanks to the injury to Brandon Nimmo. Nimmo has been shut down for a month due to a bulging disc in his neck, an injury that was suffered way back in April. Questionable handling of the neck issue by the Mets didn’t help, and the neck issues probably explain why Nimmo was struggling mightily early in the season. Nimmo has finally made progress, however, as MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports that Nimmo has begun baseball activities.

Nimmo has begun swinging a bat, the first time he has done anything baseball related in a while. The Mets are being very cautious with Nimmo, who isn’t expected to even appear in minor league games until August. Considering how long Nimmo has been out of action, he will need a lengthy rehab assignment to get ready to return to the big league level. Don’t expect to see Nimmo patrolling the outfield in Queens again until just before rosters expand in September at the earliest, but this is a good sign of progress considering how troublesome neck injuries can be.