BREAKING: Oilers Trade Milan Lucic To Flames for James Neal

The Edmonton Oilers have dealt winger Milan Lucic to the Calgary Flames. Peter Chiarelli’s marquee free agent addition delivered a a 20-goal season in his first year, but has been incredibly disappointing in two seasons since. He’ll get his fresh start in Calgary.

The Flames will send James Neal to Edmonton in the deal. Neal signed as a free agent in Calgary a year ago and struggled to the worst season of his career. He was a target of the Oilers in 2017-18 as a possible mid-season addition to play a top-six wing role. He’ll now be tasked with doing just that.

Reports indicate there is a conditional pick going to Calgary in this deal, as well as some salary being retained.

UPDATE: 4:33 PM est: The paperwork for the movement clauses on both Neal and Lucic is still being sorted out, and reports indicate the deal may not be official until tomorrow.

Sources indicate Edmonton is likely to retain less than $500,000 per season on the Lucic contract.

More as it happens.