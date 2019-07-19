CM Punk Set To Appear At Starrcast III

Just today, Starrcast announced a big name to appear for their Starrcast III event on Twitter which would be none other than CM Punk.

The official Twitter account of Starrcast made this announcement earlier today with a video advertisement for the event.

According to a report by Sports Illustrated, Punk’s appearance at the event will include a one on one interview and meet and greets along with it on that day. The website also reported that Punk will only be appearing at Starrcast and not the All Out pay per view later on that night.

Punk made comments to Sports Illustrated about having interactions with his fans and reveals that it is still a big deal to him to have genuine conversations with them.

“A highlight is easily anytime anyone has a story, I do about one signing a year and the best part is always finding out how you’ve touched people’s lives in a meaningful way. A lot of it can be heavy; helped someone get clean, helped somehow with the loss of a loved one. I am always touched to know the private intimate stories people have.”

The creator of Starrcast Conrad Thompson commented on the decision of bringing Punk to the event and claimed that it will provide a rare experience for fans attending a weekend long convention.

“We wanted to bring something unique and that hasn’t been done before at Starrcast,” said Thompson. “I’ve always wanted to have Punk at Starrcast but the timing was never right, and I’m really excited that the stars have aligned for this August. “Fans are going to get what they’ve wanted for a long time, and that is CM Punk with a live mic. It’s going to happen at Starrcast.”

With Punk as the new addition to Starrcast, it will give Punk an opportunity to reconnect with his loyal fans and give fans memories that they will never forget.