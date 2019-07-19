How to watch Pacquiao vs Thurman Live Stream PPV Fight

Manny Pacquiao’s star still shines bright with all the 40-year-old looking to roll back the years contrary to Keith Thurman to cement his place at the very top of the welterweight division.

Thurman had looked set to take over the branch until injuries Stopped his momentum, with all the Filipino now standing between him and a case for supremacy at 147 alongside fellow world champions Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr..

Pacquiao, now being pulled from all directions with his political obligations, appears eager to tempt Floyd Mayweather Jr back out of retirement for one last cash and he will not only must win , but look great in doing so.

On the other hand, the power and speed of Keith Thurman brand him perhaps the most unsurprisingly gifted fighter in an enormously highly regarded division. Pacquiao is no outsider to giving up reach and height, his rival on Saturday will get benefits in both qualities, Thurman has the force and swiftness that might worry the expert who is ten years older.

DirecTV

DirecTV Now is a subscription service offered by cable company DirecTV. It gives users access to 65+ TV channels that can be streamed to your favorite device, all you need is a data connection. Subscriptions are available to customers that use DirecTV cable services and Showtime is one of the channels that are available.

DirecTV Now

We also have DirecTV Now on the list, which is a platform that features loads of channel packs. In fact, two of the seven are completely new, namely Plus and Max, while the other five – Entertainment, Choice, Xtra, Ultimate, and Optimo Mas – have been around for a long time, but they simply have a new name and a new price tag now. You can also add loads of channel packs with foreign channels and premium networks. You’ll find that NBC Sports is present in all seven bundles, while Golf Channel is present in the Max bundle, as well as in Xtra and Ultimate.

On DirecTV Now you can only record up to 20 hours of live TV. On the other hand, you can watch content on two devices at once, or add another screen for $5 per month. We have a detailed review of DirecTV Now so you might want to give it a read.

FOX PPV

FOX PPV is the main broadcasting rights holder in the US for the fight. The fight will be available for live streaming via the Fox website, it will be offered on a Pay-Per-View basis. The estimated PPV price is expected to be about $79.99. A Pay-Per-View account will be needed in order to access the PPV live stream.

FOX Sports App

The Fox Sports app features the same content as their website, the app is just more convenient to use. It gives mobile users a better viewing experience and it also enhances the experience of viewers that install the app on smart tv. One can download Fox Sports app from Google play store.

FuboTV

Device support Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iOS, Android, Chromecast, web browser

DVR 30 hours, unlimited time storage, expandable to 500 hours via extra feature ($9.99/mo)

Free trial Yes, 7 days

First, on our list, we have fuboTV, which is one of the best platforms for sports lovers. Nowadays, the service only features one bundle of channels, called fubo, but you can customize your plan by adding loads of channel packs and plenty of premium networks. In the fubo bundles, you’ll find both NBC Sports and Golf Channel so you can enjoy the full coverage.

If you want to make sure you’ll watch the full event, then you should know that fuboTV offers subscribers 30 hours of cloud DVR space, which you can expand to 500 hours by paying an extra $9.99 per month. You may also watch content on up to two devices at once as included in the subscription, but you may add another screen if you want. Read our fuboTV review for all the details.

