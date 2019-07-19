Major Plans For Bray Wyatt's 'Fiend' Gimmick Revealed

For weeks, WWE has showed vignettes hyping up the return of Bray Wyatt with his segments called The Firefly Fun House. As fans were wondering when he was going to re-debut as this new “Fiend” character, the puppets that appeared in Fun House segments would appear on random segments of Raw and SmackDown Live.

This past Monday on Raw, Bray Wyatt finally made his WWE return when he attacked Finn Balor after losing his match with Samoa Joe. The lights would go out in the arena as Balor was posing in front of his fans and Wyatt would appear grabbing Balor and planting him with the Sisiter Abigail in the middle of the ring.

The appearance of Bray Wyatt’s “Fiend” gimmick has fans excited and hopeful for this new revival of Bray Wyatt. The plans for Bray Wyatt’s new character going forward has been revealed by various wrestling news outlets across the internet.

Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer reported that because of this segment, this will set up a match for SummerSlam where Bray Wyatt will face Finn Balor. The likely result of this match will be Bray Wyatt defeating Balor since rumor has it that Finn will be taking time off from WWE TV according to reports from Pro Wrestling Sheet.

According to reports from Slice Wrestling, WWE’s plan with Bray’s new “Fiend” character is also to give him a dominant undefeated streak like Finn’s “Demon” character was given a undefeated streak since he moved to the main roster.

From the reports being thrown around the internet about how WWE will handle Bray’s “Fiend” character and with Paul Heyman having some influence on Raw, Bray’s future with the WWE looks to be very promising and possibly make Bray an even bigger star than he was before.