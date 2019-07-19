Seth Rollins On Pro Wrestling Fans Being Anti-WWE: 'It's Easy To Hate Us'

Seth Rollins recently spoke to Yahoo Sports on a variety of pro wrestling topics. One of those topics is the anti-WWE movement, that seems to be growing stronger by the day.

Many wrestling fans have been more than a little upset with the direction of Vince McMahon’s company and they’ve made their displeasure known by tuning out and moving on to different wrestling companies.

But the former Universal champion doesn’t seem too bothered by it all, as he believes that WWE is an easy target for criticism.

“We’re the New York Yankees. It’s easy to hate the New England Patriots. We’re those teams, we’re the dynasty. It’s easy to hate us, but we’re still the most popular company in the world at what we do. We’re so far beyond being a wrestling company that it’s very easy to point the finger and hate on us. That’s the cool thing to do, it makes perfect sense to me, it’s how it’s always been in sports and entertainment, you always hate the big guy. It’s fine, I’m not upset about it at all.”

Rollins went on to say that no one in WWE is “just getting by.” He said that everyone in the company is working hard on every level. Many WWE fans, though they’re not entirely happy with the product, likely recognize that fact.

Rollins also commented on the Women’s Evolution in WWE, which has led the way for the rise of Mixed Tag Team Matches, which he has competed in with real-life girlfriend Becky Lynch.

“Kudos to the women for that and putting themselves in the position that we now see them as peers. That’s a really awesome thing for them and another step forward in the Women’s Evolution for them. I don’t give the credit to creative, I don’t give the credit to anybody, not Vince [McMahon], not Paul, not Eric. I give all of the credit to the girls, they did that for themselves and I’m proud of them for it.”

Rollins’ next major bout is a match for the Universal title against newly crowned champion Brock Lesnar at August 11’s SummerSlam. The two men are continuing their feud, which recently saw a new twist when The Beast Incarnate cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase against Rollins at Extreme Rules on July 14.